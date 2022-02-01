SWANTON — Though COVID-19 has managed to hinder many businesses and organizations, the Abenaki of the Missisquoi refuses to turn away anyone in need, including furry friends.
“Everyone needs to eat,“ said Chantel Bockus, granddaughter to Chief Richard Menard and president of the 501c3 Maquam Bay Missisquoi. “We know times are hard for people … Everyone is welcome here.”
On Tuesday, right after a delivery from the Vermont Foodbank, the shelves and counters of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi Food Shelf were well-stocked with everything from strawberry danishes to cans of soup, boxes of whole potatoes and sacks of flour.
One Friday each month, Chief Menard also drives to the Swanton Veterans of Foreign Wars building to pick up additional supplies, to make sure no one in the community goes hungry.
On Saturdays and Sundays, Bockus sends volunteers to Hannafords to pick up other items like deli meats, bakery goods and more produce for the thousands of families facing food insecurity.
“We stock a couple thousand pounds of food every week,” Bockus said. ”Our biggest family is a family of 14.”
Bockus and the others in her tribe operate the food shelf on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons call the tribal headquarters and place orders depending on the size of their family. When they arrive, members of the Abenaki of Missisquoi carry boxes and bags of food out to the vehicle.
Normally, patrons can shop around inside of the tribal council headquarters — gathering fruits, vegetables, instant rice and any number of proteins from the tables and stainless steel refrigerators lining the back room. But since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the back room of the community center area has been transformed into a full-service pantry with four refrigerators, donated school shelves and several benches piled with food.
The area is regularly staffed by dedicated volunteers Ann Lampman, April Lapan and other members of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi.
The food shelf runs entirely on donations and grant funding. In addition to the Vermont Food Bank, the shelf also stocks donated eggs from Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate and thousands of pounds of food from the Schoolhouse in Burlington. Last summer, it received a $3,000 grant from Vermonters Feeding Vermonters.
The Vermont Food Bank even waived their costs of delivery to the Tribal Council as additional COVID-19 aid. The Council usually pays $300-$400 monthly for deliveries to stock food for their community.
“It’s important to feed people,” Menard told the Messenger. “We try to take care of others in our community … Even if they pull up in a Cadillac, we’ll give them food.”
Community shelf in the time of COVID
In a normal year, about 700 people access the food shelf on a monthly basis, but the ramifications of COVID have brought up to 900 people to the doors of the Abenaki Tribal Council.
In 2021 alone, the food shelf fed 4,568 people and 1,500 families, an increase from the previous year, Bockus said.
Occasionally, Bockus and her mother, Kelly Belisle ,even do wellness drop-offs at homes where someone may be ill. The person will open their front door to find a bounty of colorful and nutritious food waiting to be brought inside.
And for those venturing outside, Belisle said the Abenaki of Missisquoi also hold clothing donations to gather much-needed items like winter coats for those struggling with bitter winters. If they can help, Menard said, the Abenaki will.
Why a food shelf?
The Abenaki food shelf has been active for the past six years. Menard said hopefully the offerings of the Abenaki Tribal Council will continue to grow, but only if their grand plan works out: the additional garage next door is planned for renovations in the next few years in the hopes that it can be renovated into a new, bigger community center.
The renovations, Menard said, could cost upwards of $150,000.
Since the start of the pandemic, though, tribal activities have slowed down. Where basket-making, beading, dances and pow-wows were once planned annually and sometimes often, gatherings have since mostly been postponed or canceled. At one time, many tribes of native people from across the northeast and into Canada used to gather in Swanton for traditional celebrations. Bockus said she hopes the events, and their people, return one day.
“We used to do canning classes, language classes, and last Saturday we did our first basket-making in a while,” Bockus said. “It was really nice.”
With their current community space serving as their food shelf, the tribal council needs more room to be able to return to tribal events and activities. Other celebrations, such as graduations, funeral receptions and birthday parties, were also held at the community center. Now, they have nowhere to hold them.
No matter the storm, whether it’s lack of space or lack of food, one character trait of the Abenaki people is their unwillingness to give up. After centuries of fighting to preserve their culture, identity and ways of life, Menard said the Abenaki are still a people of service who seek to help and protect everyone around them.
“This is our way of taking care of our people and our community,” Menard said. “It’s important to feed people in need. It's not just the Abenaki who need food, there are lots of community members that need help.”
