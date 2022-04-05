SWANTON — The Abenaki of Missisquoi are hosting cultural competency trainings to shed light on the history of Native people and their relationships with the land, the community and the white Europeans who settled here.
The trainings are held to better familiarize members of the media and community with Abenaki history and culture to ensure that it is accurately reported on, taught about and given the right context, Brenda Gagne, director of the Abenaki Circle of Courage, said.
“The ground on which you stand is sacred ground,” Gagne said during a training for members of the media last Thursday. “It is the dust and blood of our ancestors.”
Reporters with the Messenger, the Burlington Free Press, VTDigger and other media outlets attended Thursday’s training in order to better understand the history and culture of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi. The training is also being adapted for educators and members of the community.
Gagne said education about the Abenaki people and their existence here has been hidden, dismantled, misunderstood and lied about since Europeans first arrived in North America. She said the ways that the Abenaki were and are treated is not often common knowledge.
“When your people came to our land it was not with open arms,” Gagne said. “You took our land, you killed us with your guns and disease, and then you had the arrogance to call us ‘Godless savages.’”
On Thursday, dozens of historical books and documents mapping out the history of the Abenaki and their treatment by the white settlers were laid out across tables for attendees to look at and read.
Attendees were also given a packet of documents including evidence and advice for interacting with Abenaki Native people, as well as summaries of historical events cited from the University of Vermont, the Kennedy Institute of Ethics and Vermont Eugenics: A Documentary History.
“Generational trauma extends from the VT/UVM eugenics project,” reads one of a number of tips for social service providers given out at the meeting. “Abenaki tend to be defensive, especially when interfacing with credentialed professionals,” reads another.
The presentation by Gagne touched on the ways in which the Abenaki have contributed to the new society that settled on their lands.
Despite campaigns to undermine, torture and kill Native peoples by European settlers, the Abenaki strived to make society better, Gagne said, by establishing kindergartens, schools and programs for younger generations like the Abenaki Circle of Courage, a free after-school program that she directs. The program teaches a culture of no drugs, alcohol or tobacco, as well as Abenaki customs and traditions
Gagne teaches kids traditional drumming and dancing, which she said she learned in hiding when she was young. Many Abenaki people hid their culture for fear of persecution and the eugenics movement, which targeted native people throughout the 20th century, according to a University of Vermont study available at the training.
In addition to working for decades to strengthen their school and municipal communities, Gagne and Jeff Benay, director of Indian Education at Missisquoi Valley School District, said the Abenaki of Missisquoi have founded their own boards and committees, created educational opportunities for new generations and started businesses to benefit the tax base.
But they were and are not treated with the same respect as white people, and often their efforts go unnoticed or uncredited, they said.
The presentation lasted several hours with breaks in-between sessions when audience members partook of the provided sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, salad and beverages. To refuse Abenaki hospitality was rude, Gagne said, and all were invited to eat free of charge.
Between bites, people sifted through the provided articles, literature and photographs on the tables. Pictures and videos were shown of past chiefs, including Chiefs April Lampman, Blackie Lampman and Homer St. Francis, for whom the tribe is named.
The presentation was both joyous and grim, but fully knowing the history, the culture and the relationships of the Abenaki of Missisquoi is key to understanding their experiences, their pain and their withstanding pride, Gagne said.
“We are the people of the flint,” Gagne said. “That is what ‘Missisquoi’ means: ‘land of the flint.’”
