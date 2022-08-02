SWANTON — The voices of five young drummers echoed in the Missisquoi Valley on Saturday as the Abenaki of Missisquoi prepared to launch a canoe into the river.
With a single “A-ho,” Brenda Gagne, director of the Abenaki Circle of Courage, silenced the crowd and the excited members of the Circle who waited in their bright blue shirts with bells on their ankles. Their feet tapped excitedly with the steps they knew well, and the dance that they would use to honor the Abenaki canoe as it slid into its native waters.
Drum Keeper Selah Cota and Drum Leader Jasmyn Hemenway cast their eyes in reverence after wrapping themselves in protective cloths like the other young women drummers. According to tradition, the wrap is to protect women, who have the key to life, as they release the medicine of the drum. Men drum for the power of life, and women, who have it, must be protected.
Young Abenaki Cadence Cota joined the circle and took up her own mallet, gazing intently at the drum she had come to know as a member of her family. The drum is the heartbeat of the Earth according to Abenaki culture, and must be both honored and protected.
After Chief Richard Menard opened and welcomed visitors to the event, the drumming began. The Cota sisters, Hope Gregoire, Penelope “Piper” Gregoire, Caine Gregoire, and Jasmyn and Carson Hemenway sang in unison and call-and-response fashion in a tongue thousands of years older than they. Their melodies held the audience in suspense and silence, with many at first raising their hands to clap before realizing that clapping could, and can, bring thunder in Abenaki culture.
The drummers played “Welcome Song,” “Honor Song,” “Cherokee Wolf,” “Earth Is My Body” and “Aniquknee” as the canoe bearing the Abenaki symbol entered the river. The canoe carried Carol Marganaham, chair of the Vermont Native American Commision of Affairs, along with many others.
The canoe traveled a short distance down the Missisquoi and U-turned back around to take other travelers. Those waiting snacked on hot dogs and shopped for handcrafted Abenaki jewelry, carvings and drums. Handcrafted drums were available for sale at the craft tents nearby.
Later in the day, the Vermont Institute of Natural Science presented their raptors as the canoe tours ended. The canoe was retired from the river and brought back home into the arms of her people.
To honor her, the Circle of Courage sang songs for her as she carried passengers out and back home safely again.
