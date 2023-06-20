SWANTON — Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi hosted a beading class with Takara Hansell at its Tribal office on Saturday, June 10.
“There was a lot of laughter, connection and fellowship, as folks enjoyed light refreshments and learned a new skill and about beading's importance to the Abenaki culture,” program manager Debbie Lavoie said.
Each participant was encouraged to create a piece that was representative of themselves, and the results were varied and lovely, Lavoie said.
Hansell is a Missisquoi Abenaki, Lumbee, Seminole and Muskogee woman-veteran business owner who established her own small business in 2007 named W'Abenaki Stylez.
The Abenaki Nation of Missiquoi were able to offer this event through a grant from the Hoehl Family Foundation, and the local group is planning to hold other workshops in the near future.
“We thank our guests for coming, our instructor Takara, The Circle of Courage for sharing their beading needles with us and Chevon for filming it!” Lavoie said. “We also extend gratitude to the Hoehl Family Foundation for their support in making this event possible for our community.”
Lavoie encouraged those interested in future events to check out the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Facebook page and its website – https://abenakination.com/ – for updates and more info.
