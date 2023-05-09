SWANTON — The Abenaki of Missisquoi hosted a delegation of University of Vermont administrators Monday night in Swanton to air grievances against the university.
The two parties sought to find common ground after the Missisquoi were offended during a symposium on Indigenous people hosted by the university in April. Members of the tribe said little progress was made.
“A lot of damage that has been done can’t be brought back, but it needs to be addressed,” Rich Holschuh, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs, told the Messenger.
The meeting followed an incident that occurred April 28 at a symposium hosted by UVM, where a panel of three Indigenous scholars discussed “indigenous sovereignty, race-shifting and university responsibility.”
The speakers were Kim TallBear, a Dakota professor of Native American studies at the University of Alberta, Chris Anderson, Metis sociologist and Dean of Native Studies at the University of Alberta, and Brenda Macdougall, Metis director of the institute for indigenous research and studies at the University of Ottawa.
At the event, speakers talked about the concept of “race-shifting,” where people appropriate the cultures or identities of other ethnic groups for personal or financial gain.
While no speakers specifically targeted Vermont Abenaki tribes, the state’s four recognized tribes — including the Missisquoi — have previously been denounced for race-shifting by the Canadian Indigenous group Odanak, who had a presence at the symposium.
In attendance at the April 28 event from the Abenaki of Missisquoi was Circle of Courage director Brenda Gagne and a few children from the circle, who said they were targeted in the discussion and verbally harassed by an individual in attendance.
Lokotah Sanborn, a member of the Maine Penobscot tribe, approached Gagne and the Missisquoi children and said Swanton’s Abenaki had falsified their cultural heritage citing a lack of proof.
Sanborn told the Messenger local Abenaki would not release official genealogy reports that showed their origins, and he told those Swanton Abenaki in attendance that Missisquoi elders should be ashamed of themselves for allegedly fabricating their origins.
This isn’t a new claim. Odanak first denounced Vermont’s Abenaki tribes in 2002.
In light of Sanborn’s verbal attacks, local Abenaki have since been hesitant to work closely with UVM.
“It breaks my heart to think my youth were attacked at the Davis Center,” Gagne said.
Reconciliation attempt
Attending the meeting in Swanton from UVM on Monday was provost Patricia Prelock; executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion Sherwood Smith; vice provost of diversity, equity and inclusion Amer Ahmed; and dean of the college of arts and sciences Bill Falls.
Gagne told the UVM delegation about her experience and said the Abenaki of Missisquoi no longer feel safe or welcome on the university campus.
She showed a pamphlet that was found on “every seat” in the UVM Davis Center that included links to Odanak websites that denounce the Vermont Abenaki groups.
Other members of the Vermont Abenaki alleged that it, along with the comments from Sanborn, was an instance of hate speech allowed on UVM campus.
In recent years, UVM has been faced with a number of allegations of hate speech on campus against Jewish students, and a formal complaint was filed to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
Jeff Benay, Missisquoi Valley School District’s director of Indian education, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Parental Advisory Committee for the Abenaki of Missisquoi looked into filing a similar complaint.
Prelock said the distribution of pamphlets by speakers or groups is prohibited, but she was unavailable for comment on whether that would mean the Odanak would be prohibited from UVM campus grounds.
Since 1985, Abenaki high schoolers have attended a “summer happening program” at UVM to learn about their heritage and how to succeed in college, but after the symposium incident , the parental advisory committee said it does not feel like its children will be safe at the college.
The UVM delegation stressed the university does not intend to harm Vermont’s Abenaki, and did not know members would be targeted by any individuals or organizations while on campus.
“I am so sorry for the harm that you felt, especially the youth,” Prelock said. “They should not have been exposed to that. I want everybody to understand that what transpired a week ago was not the voice of the institution.”
Prelock said the university is dedicated to uplifting Indigenous groups and voices and has a number of programs and initiatives that learn from Indigenous peoples, from anthropology projects to biological science research.
When Swanton selectperson and Abenaki member Cody Hemenway claimed a UVM staff member specifically told security to search Abenaki peoples’ bags, Prelock said she would look into the truth of the matter and work toward handling it.
Next steps
Nothing the Abenaki of Missisquoi experienced at UVM on April 28 followed the university’s “common ground values,” Prelock said, and the university will reflect on how it can make sure the Missisquoi’s experiences won’t happen again.
“We want to reaffirm to you that we recognize the tribe and we want to operate from a place of good faith and our values,” Prelock said. “What happened to you was from external people, not UVM people.”
Though the UVM delegation said it would investigate instances of potential hate speech that happened at the symposium on April 28, some Vermont Abenaki members still didn’t see the meeting as a success.
“The feeling in this room is that this is our final conversation [with UVM],” Holschuh said. “We want more than spoken apologies. We want it publicized.”
When asked, members from the UVM delegation said they weren’t sure on any timeline for action or investigations, to the dismay of Vermont Abenaki in attendance.
“I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” Gagne said. “I think we’re walking in circles.”
