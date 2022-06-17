SWANTON – Thanks to a generous donation of $2,500, the Abenaki of Missisquoi will be stocking their food shelves with even more supplies for families to access when in need.
Last week was the 50th anniversary of Swanton Aubuchon Hardware’s opening, and in honor of the celebration, the store decided to set up a cash register fund where customers could round up their total and donate funds to a local charity.
“We chose the Abenaki of Missisquoi because we know how much they do for their community,” said manager Troy Staples. “We’re happy to help them out.”
“We were expecting some money but definitely not this much,” said Chief Richard Menard. “We’re very appreciative.”
Staples said May is always the busiest time of the year at Aubuchon Hardware because it’s the beginning of the summer growing season. Residents flock to garden and hardware stores for fertilizers, tomato plants and tools, so the store figured they’d use the rush to benefit others. Each donation would be matched in kind by the store, and in the end the Abenaki of Missisquoi received thousands.
Staples was surprised at the number of donations received and said the store was excited about the large donation. Customers were very generous this year, he said.
'All are welcome'
The food shelf has multiple freezers and refrigerators in three different rooms in the back of the Abenaki of Missisquoi Tribal Council building on Canada Street in Swanton and stayed open even in the midst of COVID-19. Member April Lampman showed off the antibacterial kits that they stocked for take-away at the food shelf, which are also free to the public, alongside bushels of fresh fruits, boxes of pastas and fresh loaves of bread.
The food shelf is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and during an evening pilot program from 5-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
“It’s [taking care of others] a part of being Abenaki,” Menard said.
According to member Debbie Lavoie, the food shelf serves thousands of people every year from throughout Franklin and Chittenden County. Thanks to the donation, Menard said the shelf will be able to serve even more people.
“You don’t have to be Abenaki to access the food shelf,” Menard said. “Anyone can come. All are welcome.”
