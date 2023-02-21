ST. ALBANS — The Welden Theatre had a full house Saturday morning thanks to the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Food Pantry.
Pantry manager Debbie Lavoie said the organization received a $1,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to bring in over 100 families to watch a free showing of Moana, the 2016 Disney film.
For many, the event was one of the first movie theater experiences for kids since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lavoie said she wanted to organize a special community event for those who use the food pantry, and the VCF grant helped make it possible.
“We felt this was a great opportunity to help beat the winter blues,” Lavoie said.
Some of the first to arrive Saturday were Alfred and Jesse, along with social worker Amy Bilodau.
“They’re very excited,” Bilodau said as she came through the front door flanked by the young boys. “This is their very first time at a movie theater.”
In 2022, the Abenaki food pantry fed 4,980 clients, or 1,656 families, thanks to grants, donations and community partnerships with local grocery stores and The Vermont Food Bank.
Hours of operation for the food pantry are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To book a time to visit or to get more information on additional community services, residents – of all backgrounds – can call the tribal office at 802-868-6255.
