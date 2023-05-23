SWANTON — The Vermont Abenaki of Missisquoi’s children’s group, the Circle of Courage, hosted its annual art showcase on May 19 at the Nativity Parish Center in Swanton.
Brenda Gagne, Circle of Courage program director, said the show is a great way for the children involved in the circle to show their skills to the community.
“It’s the year end of everything that the kids have done at [the Circle of Courage] all year,” Gagne said. “It’s a time where we can come together and celebrate the youth and their artistic abilities.”
The event showcased traditional Abenaki art like beadwork and masks, and more contemporary art like paintings or colored pencil drawings. Gagne said the children were allowed to have fun and experiment with what they liked on a day-to-day basis, rather than being assigned specific mediums or tasks.
Gagne said the community response to the showcase was excellent, with a great sense of pride for the children.
“People visited and looked at everyone’s artwork, had some snacks and enjoyed the afternoon,” Gagne said via email.
More information about the Vermont Abenaki of Missisquoi can be found at www.abenakination.com.
