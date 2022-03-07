SWANTON — Maple season is upon Vermont, and the Abenaki of Missisquoi honor this time of year as being sacred as well as sweet.
On Friday, the Abenaki Circle of Courage continued its study of the history and ancient methods of maple tapping with a miniature maple festival and the teachings of Gluskabe, who changed the maple syrup into sap.
Not the other way around.
“This is keeping part of our history alive,” program director Brenda Gagne told the Messenger. “And it’s about health, too. We’re trying to teach kids about refined sugars and natural sugars, and the benefits that maple has.”
The Abenaki Circle of Courage after-school program operates out of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin building. The program teaches students about Abenaki and Native cultures, celebrates the food and customs of Native Americans, teaches the language, dancing and drumming of the Abenaki and celebrates the unique miracles of each of the seasons.
The days are lengthening and warming with the slow descent of winter, but the nights are cold enough for sugarbush season. Gagne said honoring Gluskabe, a powerful character in Abenaki lore, and learning the origins of tapping maple trees was continuing Native tradition and honoring their ancestors.
It is also a way of remembering where the process of making maple syrup came from: it came from Ndakkina.
Celebrating maple season
At 3 p.m. on Friday, excited students poured off of the Abenaki Circle of Courage van, tossed their backpacks on the table and scrambled to their seats. The smell of maple syrup wafted through the air off the various maple treats lined up on the table at the front of the room: homemade maple cupcakes with maple buttercream frosting and a piece of bacon on top, Gagne’s maple coconut oat bars and fresh maple syrup.
Next to the line of prepared sweets sat a portable pan of warming oil and a bowl of homemade dough-balls ready to be fried into traditional fry breads and topped with maple syrup. Landyn Shedrick was just one of the many fans of Gagne’s fry-breads.
With a single “A-ho,” Gagne called the students to settle and listen to instructions before passing behind the table to begin the traditional preparation of Abenaki fry-breads, a crispy, soft fried dough served warm, this time topped with dark, rich maple syrup.
“I’ve always made fry-breads,” Gagne said. “And when it’s maple season, we combine maple with our other tradition to teach our history. Learning about this becomes something they remember.”
Students lined up for their plates to receive their maple snacks as Gagne took each ball of homemade fry-bread dough and rolled it between her palms. Knowing the technique by memory, she flattened each ball into a thin disc using circular motions before gently laying it into the pan of hot oil where it bubbled and slowly rose to the surface, turning golden and crispy. She turned them several times before laying them out on paper to dry.
Gluskabe and the Maple Trees
As the story goes, back when the world was new, maple trees were not filled with sap. They were filled with syrup. Any time of the year, anyone who needed maple syrup could simply snap off a twig of the maple tree and collect the syrup.
One day, the legend Gluskabe decided to visit the humans in their village. But he could not find the people in the fields, homes or rivers. The people were nowhere to be found.
When Gluskabe reached the grove of maple trees, he saw all of the villagers who had grown fat and lazy from laying around and gluttonously drinking the maple syrup. He then fashioned a birch bark bucket, filled it with river water and poured it out over the maple trees to thin out the syrup and make it flow slower, so that his people would understand the value of work and the dangers of laziness.
Maple traditions
The original Abenaki method of boiling down maple sap into maple syrup never involved an actual boiler. Typically every year, Gagne said she continues the tradition of going to find the perfect stones for sap. They are called “the Grandfathers.”
The Grandfathers are washed and placed in a hot wood fire while the sap is poured into a birch-bark bucket that has been sealed with pine pitch to prevent leaks. The Grandfathers are watched, until they begin to change color from the heat and glow red.
When the Grandfathers are hot, they’re placed into the sap bucket, and the heat from the stones boils the liquid. When the boiling slows, the rock is replaced with another hot one so that the boiling can continue. The process is repeated until the liquid simmers and thickens from a thin, watery sap into thick maple syrup.
Gagne reminisced about the days when sugarers used to boil down maple syrup using wood fires and only buckets instead of suction, pipes and boilers. The process of making maple syrup was a sacred one, and each of the elements was to be respected, she said.
“We’re preserving our culture and and making learning fun,” Gagne said. "I don’t know how many grandmothers out there make their families things like fry-bread, and so we like to share those traditions with them, to tell our stories, and make sure they live on.”
