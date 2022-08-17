SWANTON – Chief Richard Menard stepped down from his role as leader of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi this week, and a new chief has been elected to carry out the remainder of his term.
Tribal Council member Joanne Crawford is assuming the role.
Menard stepped down from the position citing medical issues, according to the council's Facebook page. Menard was democratically elected in 2019 as Chief of the Abenaki of Missisquoi.
When he took on the position of chief, Menard inherited tribal infrastructure and finances that were in disarray.
With over $6,000 owed in property taxes for the tribal building and no money coming in, Menard fronted the funds needed to keep the building from foreclosure. The Abenaki of Missisquoi later reimbursed him for half of the funds per an agreement between Menard and his tribe.
Throughout his tenure, Menard made supporting Abenaki culture a priority. He sought to bring Native Abenaki history and traditions to Vermonters.
“I think we’re slowly rebuilding and getting stronger [as a community],” Menard told the Messenger in February. “We have a totem pole up in the park. Five years ago, I would have told you that that would never happen … It’s never been defaced, and I would have never thought that would last that long.”
Up until his announcement this week, it was unclear whether Menard would run for re-election later next year when his term was up. Elections occur every two years.
“Chief has truly been [a] blessing in our community and for our Tribe,” the Tribe said in a post dated Aug. 15. “Our new Chief Joanne Crawford has been voted in by Tribal Council for the remainder of Chief's term. Let's welcome Joanne.”
This article has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.