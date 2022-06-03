SWANTON — Two Franklin County men are on the hook for $1,584 to reimburse the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for cleaning up an old boat the two abandoned off of Louie’s Landing at the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.
Wayne Bailey, 68, of Swanton, bought a 19 and a half foot 1989 Bayliner boat for $150 to strip the onboard engine, and he wanted to dispose of the rest.
He recruited Louis Bates, 49, of St. Albans, and Bates’ truck to help him. Using Bates’ tow hitch on the night of July 15, 2021, the two lowered the boat into the Missisquoi River from Louie’s Landing, and they set it adrift.
Federal personnel found the boat the next day run up against the bank with the engine gone and the gas tank filled with four and half gallons of gas.
The two pleaded guilty to leaving the boat on Thursday, June 2, in federal court. Bailey was ordered to pay $684 in restitution and a $300 fine. Bates was ordered to pay $400 in restitution and a $200 fine.
According to a statement provided through the Office of the United States Attorney, the restitution is meant to cover the $1,084 cost of disposing of the boat.
The offense, a misdemeanor, had a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle considered the limited means of the two defendants when determining the fine amount.
According to the release, enforcement of such cases is “particularly important in cases … where the evidence established that the defendants displayed a callous disrespect for the Vermont environment.”
U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella prosecuted it. Bailey was represented by Mary Nerino, an attorney with the federal public defender’s office, and Bates was represented by Michael Straub.
