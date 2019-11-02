GEORGIA — Nothing makes a tranquil fall day quite like a walk off the beaten path — and Horseshoe Barn Road here offers just such a walk.
The path is certainly beaten. Horseshoe Barn Road is an immediately scenic drive with only enough room for one-way traffic. That gives the accurate impression this is not a highly trafficked road.
But continue down that road for about a mile, past the final right-hand turn and down a bumpy stretch of road that might necessitate four-wheel drive on a soggy day.
That stretch culminates in an open field to the left. A hunting cabin stands in its center.
Don’t worry, though. The area around the path is clearly marked with signage preventing hunting, trapping and the like.
There, dead ahead at the end of the road, is the walking path, a barely trodden path through tall grass that’s well worth treading.
The path offers great birdwatching opportunities, but it also offers enough scenic countryside views, of fields, forest, streams and ultimately the Mill River, for even those who aren’t avian enthusiasts.
This is an ideal time of year to take that path. On a crisp fall day it’s a private walk allowing vivid views of the fall colors.