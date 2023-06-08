ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, June 10, community members are encouraged to learn what it’s like to lack access to shelter in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“A Walk in Their Shoes” aims to educate the community about homelessness by offering an opportunity to see and hear about the daily challenges unhoused neighbors encounter.
Starting at 1 p.m., Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity staff will guide participants on a three-mile walking tour of emergency service and food providers in St. Albans.
Last year, 350 people experienced homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and these organization’s doors were open to offer support, resources and hope:
- Franklin & Grand Isle Community Action
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Spectrum Youth & Family Services
- Turning Point
- Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House
Leading up to June 10, the Messenger is interviewing the leaders of these organizations to learn about the unique ways they help people seeking housing.
This week’s featured leader is Karen Grenier, executive director of Turning Point in Franklin County. Turning Point offers space for peer support groups for those suffering from substance misuse disorders. It is not affiliated with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), or any other peer support group.
Grenier’s answers to these questions have been edited for clarity.
Q: What are some distinct ways that your organization helps people experiencing substance abuse? How are these ways different from other services available in Franklin County?
A: The Turning Point of Franklin County helps individuals find, maintain and enhance their recovery from addiction through peer support, safe recreation and educational opportunities.
True peer support is the main difference in recovery services found in our center and outreach offices located in Enosburgh and Richford.
The center offers peer recovery coaching support. We have an ongoing recovery coaching operation in the Emergency Department program at Northwestern Medical Center and we also offer moms and parents in recovery coaching programs in our offices.
Franklin County is robust with recovery support meetings available; early morning, noon, evening, and remote options are available.
Q: What would those who have never been through substance abuse or experienced similar challenges be surprised to learn about the people you serve?
A: Recovery from any substance misuse disorder is a lifetime commitment, it takes a community to offer support and build the needed resources that families require to bring back a vibrant healthy family and community.
Building recovery capital is the most important aspect of creating change. In Franklin County, you can find AA 12 step-group meetings in our St. Albans Center on 182 Lake Street at noon on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sober Women takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings at the St. Albans Center and online.
There are also AA meetings at the Congregational Church on Tuesday at noon, and the Baptist Church on Congress Street on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings at 6:30 pm. And Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's parish center.
Al-Anon family support is available on Tuesdays at noon in the Turning Point on Lake Street. NA Groups meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday & Wednesday at the center.
Editors Note: To learn more about when to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings please visit the organization’s Vermont website here.
A quote I saw recently that rings true at this time, "It's not stay[ing] clean or get high anymore. The drugs have changed. It's live or die."
The drugs today are so addictive it takes any rational thought about stopping completely out of the equation. People used to say "I need help" while they were high.
Now nobody asks for help until they are out of drugs or money. And then, they still don't believe it's possible to stop. It takes days of withdrawal before rational thought returns and the possibility exists that they can turn their lives back around.
Q: Why might someone who is homeless be less likely to seek out services for a substance use disorder? What barriers might stand in their way and how can other people help them or help them help themselves?
A: A barrier to recovery from substances for the homeless population is the lack of housing. Without this fundamental need, recovery is often the last thing on the individual's mind.
Q: What are the current needs your organization has or ways that members of the public can help support your organization’s mission?
A: The Turning Point always welcomes prayer, coffee, creamer, sugar and paper products (cups, towels, Kleenex, toilet paper).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.