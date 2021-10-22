ST. ALBANS CITY — A group of roughly 30 joined the staff and board of Samaritan House, Inc. Sunday for the 2nd annual “A Walk In Their Shoes” event.
Consisting of a two-hour trek around St. Albans, the event highlights local service providers who work with people experiencing homelessness and those in need in the Franklin/Grand Isle area. Participants physically walk to each service provider to remind participants of the efforts necessary to reach them.
The walk began at Tim’s House, the 23-bed shelter on Kingman Street operated by SHI. Walkers then traveled east to the St. Albans Free Library.
There, participants heard from Bridget Huguenin about the library’s willingness to provide safe indoor space, which also gives those experiencing homelessness access to the internet.
Walkers then moved down to Martha’s Community Kitchen where board president and St. Albans police Lt. Jason Wetherby spoke about Martha’s mission of providing daily free meals to anyone who needs them.
Next, Erin Aliquo offered participants a tour of the Spectrum Youth and Family Services St. Albans Drop-In Center, which included a presentation about the work they do supporting young members of the community.
Melinda White helped with the next stop at Turning Point of Franklin County. She shared the work of TPFC and organizations like Phoenix House, which support people in recovery from substance abuse disorder.
Maya Viens presented next when the group arrived at the offices of Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House. She talked about the supports offered to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The walk concluded at Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action, where associate director Jess Graff presented on the services provided and offered a tour of the food shelf.
Participants included members of the National Honor Societies from BFA-St. Albans and MVU, a large youth group from the Church of the Rock in St. Albans, as well as members of the general public. They were guided by SHI development manager Ben Kaufmann and board member Melinda White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.