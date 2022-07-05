RICHFORD — An old path has been remade behind Richford Junior Senior High School thanks to the Richford Conservation Commission and some strong, hard-working students.
“This is just so great for students to be able to access the river in a safer manner,” said school librarian Annette Goyne. “The river has so much to offer, and being outside is so great for learning.”
Thanks to a $5k grant from the Upper Missisquoi and Trout River Wild and Scenic Committee, [UMATR], the RCC was able to partner with students to take their beloved path, renovate it, make it safer for students and community members to travel down. The walkway, once mostly dirt and a mudslide during mud season, is now coated with gravel from A&D excavating LLC.
Students, teachers and community members — like Cindy and Alton Dunakin — didn’t quite move heaven, but they moved their own earth into the steps, hauling massive stones from their homestead to donate to the project.
“These came right from our yard,” Cindy Dunakin said, pointing to the massive slabs of stone that now functioned as step landings in the walkway.
The steps are another part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the former railroad town. Richford Town Administrator Michael Olio and RJSHS librarian Annette Goyne agreed that there are many projects in Richford that can push forward the town’s ongoing beautification initiative to improve the town’s draw.
Cindy Dunakin’s class planted the maple trees out on the left side of the school next to the parking lot, and the trees are now grown and healthy. The tradition of service, the Dunakins said, was important to them and their community.
After the success of installing the new gravel and stair path behind the school, Olio said he would also be looking into another community path – one that allowed students to walk through the woods to Richford Elementary School without touching Route 105. The ability to walk through nature, to be in the woods, is incredibly beneficial for students, Goyne said. The Dunakins agreed.
“We did this for the kids,” Alton Dunakin said.
Stairway to the river
The steps descend into the deep woods behind the school over a winding trail that leads to the banks of the Missisquoi River. The trail had existed before, but according to Olio, the path had always been muddy and treacherous. That didn’t stop students from trying to scamper down it during classes, Goyne said, but the new paving made flying leaps down to the water slightly safer.
Throughout the spring, crews from the RCC and students worked on creating the stairs from wood and stone. The beams were crafted by woodworkers in the shop class that were bound and filled with gravel, many times carted down the muddy paths by strong teenagers with wheelbarrows.
“We said we were going to pay them $14 [per hour] but we paid them $15,” Seeley said. “They worked just as hard, if not harder, than any adult. They deserved it.”
The stairway includes plaques and identifications, such as one featuring laminated leaves and their labels created by Richford students. The customization of the trail, Goyne said, was an expression of the students who wanted a piece of them in it. Hunters and fishers added signs advertising lucky fishing spots and encouraging trail goers to look out for wild turkeys, but all are encouraged to respect the trail and the nature around it.
“I wish we had this while I was here,” Olio said. “This is a great benefit to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.