GEORGIA – As a small ceremony on Saturday, a new name now christens the Georgia Beach in honor of two storied community members who, by virtually all accounts, helped shape the Franklin County town.
A sign along Georgia Shore Road now identifies the town’s park, a large property situating play areas and sports fields along the shores of Lake Champlain, as the “Peter and Frances Mallett Municipal Recreation Area.”
At a relatively small gathering Saturday, municipal leaders and members of Georgia’s historical society gathered to unveil the park’s new name and celebrate the two late Georgia residents honored by the Georgia Beach’s rechristening.
Peter and Frances Mallett were two longtime residents of the Town of Georgia who had a hand in everything from the foundation of the town’s library and its historical society to participation in the town’s government and even Georgia’s initial purchase of the beach property decades ago.
The Georgia Historical Society’s Colin Conger described Peter Mallett as someone who had “his fingerprints on everything,” sharing a longlist of contributions that stretched from the creation of Georgia’s museums and its post office to selectboard service and penning Georgia’s 830-page history.
“He had a vision for everything,” Conger said. “Everybody who was involved with Peter knew he was tenacious – he didn’t know what the word ‘no’ was.”
According to Conger, the beach now named after the Malletts was also a Peter Mallett-steered project, with Peter Mallett having pushed for the purchase of the 10-acre property that would later become the recreation area during Georgia’s 1973 Town Meeting Day.
“It was Peter who pushed for it,” Conger said. “I think it’s very fitting that we no longer call it Georgia Beach and, in honor of Peter and Frances, we come up with a new name for it.”
Municipal leaders, ranging from its elected officials to Georgia’s fire department, likewise had only praised for the late Peter and Frances Mallett when they spoke during Saturday’s ceremony.
“As we’re standing here, you see the fruits of the people who get involved in their community,” the current chair of Georgia’s selectboard, Matt Crawford, said. “When you take a look at the teamwork and the compassion that Peter and his wife had for this town, it’s still reflected in some of the people here.”
“They never missed a town meeting in the 56 plus years they resided here,” town administrator Amber Baker said, making a special note of Frances Mallett’s cookies and flower sales that, according to the administrator, was “what paid for a lot of this.”
“He was tenacious… and because of that, many of us did get involved,” Carl Rosenquist, Georgia’s representative in the Vermont House of Representatives, said of Peter Mallett. “We need people like that – we need spark plugs… to get things started.”
“It’s great to see a tangible reminder of what people in our community have done,” the Georgia selectboard’s vice chair, Steve Lamos, said.
Conger said the two Malletts had been married for 68 years before Frances passed away in 2015. Peter followed several years later in October 2019 at the age of 95.
According to Conger, it was after Peter’s passing that the historical society sought to rechristen the Georgia Beach in their honor.
Two of the Malletts’ children, sons Marc and Peter “Pierre” Mallett, were present Saturday with members of their families to help lift a tarp off the sign now declaring the beach the “Peter and Frances Mallett Municipal Recreation Area,” doing so to applause from the small group who gathered.
“This was very sentimental, very meaningful,” Peter “Pierre” Mallett told the Messenger after Saturday’s ceremony. “It’s much appreciated, especially the comments from the town.”
Renaming Georgia Beach in the Malletts’ honor was, according to the historical society’s Conger, a way they hoped to remind a growing Georgia of two of its citizens’ past contributions to the town.
“The question is, especially with Georgia growing the way it is, how many people know Peter and Frances Mallett?” Conger said. “Hopefully, when they walk by this, they’ll ask, ‘who was Peter and Frances Mallett?’ and will realize what they did for this town.”