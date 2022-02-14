GEORGIA — As Jack McDevitt stands outside his house on Sandy Birch Road in Georgia on a freezing Valentine’s Day morning, it’s hard to know if the day is darker because the sun is just peaking over the horizon or if the cloudy gray sky, promising snow, is blocking it out.
Regardless, it’s close to 6 a.m., it’s 2 degrees outside, it’s snowing and McDevitt is standing at the end of his driveway waving to Georgia residents driving by on their way to school or office.
It’s something McDevitt has done for the past year and a half, solidifying himself as a staple of the countless monotonous commutes that pass him by every morning.
On this particular Valentine’s Day, McDevitt wears a bright orange parka and black pants. Cars pull over for kids to give him cards they’ve written and balloons shaped as hearts.
When asked what has kept him doing this for around a year and a half, McDevitt, who just turned 81 in January, said modestly he simply likes doing it.
It’s something he fell into, starting last year to wave at the school bus and then continuing throughout the summer.
But for the familiar faces he sees every day, his wave is obviously more. Cars flash their lights or honk their horns when they see him.
“I do have some friends, I guess,” he said. “I’m glad I started doing this. You see, I’ve got people waving (McDevitt pauses to wave to another car), I don’t know who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.