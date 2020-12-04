United Way’s Volunteer Connection has but together a list of ways to lend a hand locally.
For a full guide to local groups needing assistance, visit unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
HELP MAKE A CHILD’S HOLIDAY SPECIAL FROM THE SAFETY OF YOUR HOME – Due to the pandemic, Operation Happiness has found a way for you to donate toys virtually from home. A Wish List has been created on Amazon and our friends as St. Albans Cooperative Creamery have been so gracious to accept the packages.
Operation Happiness is a volunteer led program of United Way of Northwest Vermont which helps over 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties by providing a holiday meal, winter hats & gloves, and toys for children. Here is the link to order toys and registry name:
https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/2QEW9VXWN0TWO/guest-view
Or go to “Find a registry”, type in Operation Happiness, select OH 2020 Wish List
LOOKING FOR A VOLUNTEER PROJECTS FOR A GROUP? – ReSOURCE has various painting to projects to complete throughout the store and warehouse. If you and a group of family, friends, or coworkers want to help the community through ReSOURCE’s dual mission of less waste in our landfills and training to increase job opportunities for youth and adults, please email volunteer@resourcevt.org.
HELP AT FRANKLIN COUNTY BLOOD DRIVES – American Red Cross. Are you available to support us at upcoming blood drives in Franklin County? Join us to provide excellent and enthusiastic customer service to enhance the blood donor experience. Engage with blood donors to promote blood donation and set the stage for long-term commitment to regular blood donations. Apply at https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html
DOES YOUR STUDENT NEED VOLUNTEER HOURS? Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Williston and Milton are both looking for student support this fall and winter. Shifts are flexible (come during the week, after school, or on weekends) and no experience necessary. Tasks include: sorting clothing, unloading incoming donations at the back door, sorting and moving items onto the sales floor, pricing items, testing electronics and small appliances, and keeping the store tidy and organized. Volunteers must be 16 years or older. Contact Allison DeVoe at adevoe@vermonthabitat.org.
DELIVER MEALS TO OUR HOMEBOUND NEIGHBORS – Age Well Meals on Wheels program needs your help now more than ever. Deliver nutritious meals to homebound elders in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Addison counties. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver to residential locations on their route. Time commitment varies from 1 day per week to 1 day per month from approximately 10:30 t0 11:45 a.m. Background. License and insurance check. Contact our Volunteer Department at 662-5249 or email volunteerservices@agewellvt.org to learn more.
INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING FROM HOME?
Click on VIRTUAL VOLUNTEERING to see how you can help remotely at the Volunteer Connection website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.