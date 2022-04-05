ST. ALBANS TOWN — After finding its new town hall well has too much salt, the Town of St. Albans selectboard decided to install a reverse osmosis system to safely get rid of the building’s secondary waste during its meeting Monday night, April 4.
The board’s biggest concern? The potential price tag.
In late March, project manager Nathaniel Jamison-Root identified the issue when he explained that water pulled from the well would produce one gallon of clean water and one gallon of contaminated water after treatment. During that meeting, the selectboard weighed its options on what to do with the extra material but held off on an official decision until they could see the price tag.
This past Monday, the board settled for the $60,000 option, which would finish the town hall project by the end of summer. The proposed solution, however, could also cost the St. Albans Town more money down the line due to maintenance costs.
To help the board consider its options, the town hall build team – comprised of town employees and project consultants – filled the meeting room Monday night to answer questions the board had about the project. Selectboard members spent roughly 45 minutes getting details on the various options and the costs associated.
Stormwater coordinator Emmalee Cherington led the presentation.
“I think you’re all aware now that the well tested high on three parameters,” Cherington said. “Sodium was twice the maximum contaminant level, chloride was more than three times the level, and iron was like 11 times the level.”
As for the source of the contaminant, Cherington pointed out that the extra material was most likely due to contamination by Lake Champlain when the 620-foot well broke through a layer of blue clay. The board had earlier assumed that contamination came from the old Department of Public Works salt shed located on the abutting property.
Cherington ran through some of the committee’s efforts to find another source of water, including treating water from Lake Champlain and drilling another well, but ultimately, the building committee decided against such recommendations.
Drilling a new well, for example, would be a gamble, Cherington explained.
“We were thinking like further south on the site … But after speaking with [Dave] Chevalier [of Chevalier Drilling Co., Inc.] and some of the other residents down in that area, … a lot of wells to have like high sulfur or other issues, a lot of hard water,” Cherington said. “And now knowing that this Champlain Sea is potentially tapping into that same groundwater, we think that would be a really expensive gamble.”
That left the option of installing a secondary reverse osmosis system somewhere on the town hall property to get rid of the effluent. It would require digging a filtering trench and pumping the water into the system, which would collect the heavier contaminants such as the salt and iron.
Luckily, the town has some leeway. Cherington said there’s enough space on the town hall property that would align with the RO system’s needs, such as being far enough away from the building’s foundation, the Lake Champlain shoreline and town hall’s leach field.
Since the contaminated water wouldn’t qualify as wastewater, the new system was estimated to cost roughly $60,000. That price tag would pay for the specialized systems needed to deal with the high salt content, the project’s engineering and its installation.
The construction would also require extending a line through the building and trenched through the yard to the new disposal field.
Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux, who is also the owner of Rail City Plumbing & Heating, had a few questions for the team on the project. His foremost concern was the additional maintenance required on the system. Specialized pumping equipment, for example, often requires backups and replacements, and he asked the board for their input on if it would be worth it to just try and drill a new well.
“It’s just not a maintenance free system. It’s maintenance heavy. That’s why I’m very cautious about saying go ahead with it,” Giroux said.
While drilling a new well would be a risk just because the town wouldn’t know exactly if it would solve the salt issue or not, there’s additional funds at risk because drilling the well would also extend the life of the project if it didn’t work. Every additional week the construction team spends on the town hall project adds $4,200 to the project’s cost.
Ultimately, the information presented left the board with two options. Take the risk on the well or agree to building the RO disposal system. The first scenario – taking a chance on a new well – could be cheaper and eliminate maintenance worries, but it could also end up driving up costs dramatically if more salt was discovered.
The second option – installing the RO system – would solve the problem, but it could cause maintenance headaches down the line.
Selectboard members weren’t excited about either option.
“However the board feels, I guess we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Giroux said.
As members expressed some hesitancy on the move, the town hall build team reminded board members that installing the additional RO system was what had been recommended after a review of the options.
“DEW [Construction] was hired as a [general contractor] for this project to oversee it. When issues come up, we look at them. We tried to look at all the options to give the owner the best outcome. With what we’ve done, the numbers we ran, the RO – the disposal trench – is our best option right now,” DEW project superintendent Jason Elwood said. “And for what it’s worth, that’s the way we feel we should go.”
Town Manager Carrie Johnson requested that the selectboard make a motion on the decision.
“Well, we gotta keep it moving forward. We can’t just put the brakes on realistically. I wish we had more time to deal with this and drill a new well, but we really don’t because if DEW is there until November that $60,000 just turned into $100,000,” Giroux said.
Board Vice Chair Bryan Deslauriers motioned to move forward with the RO system solution, and board member Jack Brigham seconded it.
After the motion passed, board member Jeff Sanders expressed some of his concerns with the solution.
“My issue with it is that the selectboard is getting squeezed on making a choice. I agree with Jonathan regarding drilling the new well because of the maintenance. There’s going to be – more than likely – problems, but we don’t really have a choice with all the additional costs,” he said.
The $60,000 cost is expected to fall within the remaining contingency funds on the project, which were estimated to be at roughly $130,000.
