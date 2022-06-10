FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County voters can expect a few races in the August primary as local candidates line up to fill vacancies left by retiring representatives.
Out of the nine races that determine the county’s delegation to the statehouse, three have primary contests in August. Four will be contested in November, and the rest will see no change as incumbents retake their seats without challengers.
August primary races
Franklin-1
With Rep. Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia) stepping down from his position in the statehouse, four candidates have stepped up to try and win the seat, and both Democrats and Republicans have a chance to decide who they’ll choose for November’s election.
Ashley R. Bartley, R-Fairfax
Bartley moved to Fairfax in 2020, and she works as human resources director with Neville Companies, a property management firm. She served as a member of the Recreation Advisory Committee, organized Chittenden County’s first diaper bank and was recently elected to the Fairfax Public Library board of trustees. On her website, she’s endorsed by state Sen. Corey Parent, state Rep. Casey Toof and former state Rep. Brian Savage.
She lists three main priorities as the focus of her campaign on her campaign website.
“1. To be a voice for working families. 2 promote affordability and opportunity for Vermonters and small business. 3 Refresh and balance Montpelier.
Carolyn Whitney Branagan, R-Georgia
Compared to Bartley, Branagan brings with her few decades of experience in local politics. Branagan served as Franklin County’s state senator from 2017 to 2019, and she had a seat in the state House of Representatives from 2003 to 2017 prior to that. During the 2020 election cycle, Branagan ran and lost a campaign for Vermont State Treasurer.
Interestingly, Branagan endorsed Pam McCarthy, a Democrat, against Parent in 2018. In Branagan’s upcoming primary race for Rosenquist’s seat, Parent is endorsing Bartley, her opponent.
Al Maynard, D-Fairfax
As vice chair of the Fairfax selectboard, Maynard has strong connections to local sports communities as a basketball coach and athletic trainer. He is a UVM professor, who teaches public health, and he’s worked at the college for 20 years. He said his vision for Montpelier is building strong communities, listening carefully, growing Vermont and investing in the future.
“I am a passionate leader, engaged listener, and fierce proponent for what is right. If elected, I will be a steadfast advocate and leader for the Fairfax and Georgia communities for years to come.”
Devon Thomas, D-Georgia
Rev. Devon Thomas is the second of two Democrats running for Franklin County’s southernmost House seat. Thomas’ campaign doesn’t have much of an online presence, but he has printed commentaries in VTDigger about the need for people to come together and solve societal issues such as racism and homelessnes. He works as a pastor at the Second Congregational Church located in Jeffersonville.
Franklin-4
After former Rep. Brian Savage resigned from his House seat, Gov. Phil Scott appointed Matt Walker to fill the position. This August, Walker is officially running for the seat, and he’s being challenged by a retired law enforcement officer, Tom Oliver, for his party’s nomination.
No Democratic candidate has signed up to run for the seat in November.
Thomas Oliver, R-Sheldon
After a close race against Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin in 2018, Tom Oliver is throwing his hat into the race for state representative. According to prior reporting, Oliver has worked for close to three decades as an officer with the sheriff’s office and acted as its chief deputy before Langevin took over the office.
Matt Walker, R-Swanton
Walker has served as the seat’s incumbent since appointed to the position in January. He and his wife own and operate Vermont Clothing Company in St. Albans, and he also has business experience as the director of international transportation for A.N. Deringer, Inc.
He also has roots in local politics and served on the campaigns of Rep. Lynn Dickinson, Sen. Randy Brock and former Sen. Carolyn Branagan. As for his approach to politics, Walker has highlighted Gov. Phil Scott’s pragmatism and civility as something he’d like to see more from political leaders going forward.
Franklin-7
With incumbent Felisha Leffler leaving her seat, two Republican candidates have signed up to take her place in the statehouse. In November, the winner of the primary will face off against Democrat Cindy Weed, of Enosburgh.
The two candidates looking to take up Leffler’s former seat are Penny Demar and Zacharia Messier, both of Enosburgh. Neither candidate has strong campaign websites laying out platforms, but Messier does have a Facebook page with some information on his campaign.
Zacharia Messier describes himself as a constitutionalist and seventh-generation Vermonter who doesn’t believe that Vermonters are being accurately represented in Montpelier, according to his online campaign page.
November election races
Four local statehouse races are expected to be competitive during election day in November as Democrats and Republicans go head-to-head for the open seat. For St. Albans voters in particular, the November results could mean a lot of changes, or it could be more of the same.
Franklin County State Senator
The largest race in the county in November is most likely to be between the Democrats and Republicans looking to take up the two Senate seats representing Franklin County.
Due to state Sen. Corey Parent’s decision to not seek re-election, Vermont Democrats have a chance to harden their majority in the statehouse, depending on the election outcomes of their two candidates Pam McCarthy (D-St. Albans) and Jessie Nakuma Palczewski (D-St. Albans).
McCarthy already ran for the Senate seat in 2018. Palczewski, however, is a relative newcomer to the area and to local politics.
The two conservative candidates, however, have more public experience. The incumbent, Sen. Randy Brock, has held the seat since 2017, and Robert Norris is the previous Franklin County Sheriff. He also served briefly as a representative after being appointed to the position to replace former Rep. Paul Martin, who resigned from his position.
Franklin-3
Rep. Mike McCarthy holds the House district seat representing St. Albans City, and come this November, he’ll be challenged by Joe Luneau, the chair of the Franklin County Republican Party. McCarthy is the lone Democrat representing Franklin County, and he’ll most likely face a tough race against Luneau, a businessman and active community member.
Franklin-8
Incumbent Casey Toof, R-St. Albans Town, faces a challenge against local newcomer Lauren Dees-Erickson, D-St. Albans City. Interestingly, Dees-Erickson recently was appointed to serve on the City of St. Albans Planning Commission, and the incumbent, Casey Toof, serves on the Town of St. Albans Planning Commission. The representative district serves residents of both municipalities equally.
Franklin-5
The incumbent of Franklin-5, James Gregoire, (R-Fairfield) has a race against Brenda Kai Churchill (D-Bakersfield) a LGBTQ rights activist who serves as the statehouse liaison for the lGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont.
Unchallenged Races
Local house races that will see incumbents returning to their seats without challenges include house members from Franklin-5, a two-member district, and from Franklin-2. The incumbents from those districts include Lisa Hango (R-Berkshire) Wayne Laroche (R-Franklin) and Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans Town).
Local Level
While state and national races take up most of the election coverage, the November election will also feature a few local races. Three of the five will be contested. The remaining two include the opening for Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which will be filled by John Grismore (R-Fairfax), and the opening for Franklin County High Bailiff, which will be filled by Bobbie Allard (D-St. Albans Town).
As for the contested races, the Messenger will cover each candidate’s positions in more detail closer to fall. For now, here’s the list of the candidates that filed for each seat.
Probate Judge
- Vaughn S. P. Comeau, D-Berkshire
- Bob Farrar, R-St. Albans City
Assistant Judge
- Kelly Fitzgerald Gosselin, D-St. Albans City
- Jay H. Sweeny, R-St. Albans Town
Franklin County State’s Attorney
- John Lavoie, D-St. Albans City
- Zach Weight, R-Milton
