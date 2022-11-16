Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Champlain and St Lawrence Valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through this morning and may be heavy at times. It will likely mix with rain by 10 AM and then transition to plain rain around noon, especially in the Champlain Valley. Precipitation will quickly taper off during the afternoon hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&