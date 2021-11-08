SWANTON — Michael Cain was known as the man with the perennial sea kayak attached to the roof of his car.
His slogan: “No child left inside.”
This fall, longtime educator and outdoorsman Michael Cain was memorialized by a scholarship fund in his name to support non-traditional students at both Bellows Free Academy St. Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union High School. Colleagues and students said the program — the Michael Cain Foundation for Experiential Learning is exactly what Cain would have wanted.
“He built such a good relationship with kids,” said Missisquoi Valley Union High School Field Studies teacher Jamie Ste. Marie. “He gave them tough love...and he would never give up on a kid. He was always willing to take on any student. He had a big heart.”
Colleague and MVU educator Nate Poore said passion bled through into everything that Cain did.
“I’m not sure Field Studies (program) would have made it off the ground without him,” he said.
Jeff Benay, director of Indian Education at MVSD said the goal of the scholarship is to award students who choose to invest in a community-oriented position rather than take the traditional route to college after graduating high school.
“We’re just looking at someone who can’t take the mainstream way through education,” Benay told the Messenger last week. “Scholarships are always for kids going to college. For Mike’s scholarship, it had to be something different. Hopefully we will have the opportunity to present this every year. It’s a way of keeping his memory alive.”
The first scholarship will be awarded at graduation in 2022. The amount of the scholarship is still to be determined, as it is funded by donations, which are already coming in, Benay said.
The scholarship
The Michael Cain Foundation for Experiential Learning was founded this fall by a board of directors in honor of their colleague and friend who passed away last year. Board members include BFA educator Paul Brown, Beth Hemmingway, principal at the Alburgh Community Education Center, Cain’s companion Joanne Wells and Cain’s brother Bill Cain and Benay.
The board’s goal is to keep the memory and legacy of Cain alive at the two schools where Cain spent most of his career: BFA St. Albans and MVUMHS. Two graduating seniors — one from each of the schools — who pursued a non-traditional path through education will receive a monetary scholarship toward a community-based career. The career could include anything from establishing a local business to working for the community in some way.
The application includes an autobiographical introduction, a summary of high school goals that reflect a career in community-based occupation, a high school transcript with evidence of diploma and three letters of recommendation from non-relatives. Applications are due before March 1, 2022 to the MVSD at 100 Robin Hood Drive in Swanton with attention to Jeff Benay.
Cain’s work
The Field Studies program at MVU started with extensive advice from Cain, a passionate and retired outdoor educator with a background in hands-on program planning.
He was known for his ability to reach even the most unreachable of students.
“He was incredibly creative and related to anyone,” Poore said. “Kids who were not at all successful in school found success with him. He used a strength-based approach before there was anything called strength-based.”
Cain helped teachers develop the now very-popular Field Studies program at MVU six years ago, which identified students who may not graduate on time. The students then had the option to earn course credits through the Field Studies program, a hands-on alternative which brought students outside and taught activities like hiking, building and how to dress trout.
The program started with the same 15 open slots it offers to high school students today. After six years of success and fun in the program, however, Ste. Marie said the pool has grown to 40 applicants and requires interested students be interviewed and accepted.
The program effectively combines Cain’s well-known love for the outdoors with his belief that every student had the potential to excel. They just needed more options, more empathy, and to get outside.
Both Ste. Marie and Poore said the program performed miracles for some students, the very students Cain inspired to complete their education in their own way.
“I think (Cain) would be delighted to find that these kids are getting a scholarship that flies in the face of most scholarships,” Poore said. “Most scholarships reward the academic and well-behaved kid. I love the idea that this money would go to kids who gave teachers a run for their money...he had a heart for the underdog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.