SWANTON — Sam and Betty fell in love on Friday.

See 33 photos of Sam and Betty

1 of 33

A new “Sam the Swan” arrived in Swanton on Friday afternoon, joining Betty. Both mute swans carrying on the tradition of being mascots and royalty in Main Street Park, where they reside together during the spring, summer and early fall months.

Betty is named for Queen Elizabeth II who gifted the first swans to the town. Sam is named for the iconic American figure, “Uncle Sam.”

DSC_0441.JPG

Sam arrived well-dressed and resplendent in white, fanning and fluffing out his plumes for the small crowds to see as they gathered around the pond. He seemed to approve of his new home in Swanton, and he paddled and skimmed the surface, stretching his wings and showing off his classic, ballroom-style moves for all to see.

But his most awaited audience had yet to arrive. Betty spent the winter months in a Sheldon barn, mourning her former mate Sam, who was euthanized this past year due to health complications.

Mute swans often mate for life and will follow one another wherever the other goes. They usually only seek another mate once theirs has passed on, but mute swans are not native to Swanton and online dating was proving fruitless for Queen Betty.

See 33 photos of Sam and Betty

1 of 33

The Swanton Chamber of Commerce jumped to task at finding another mate for Betty. Only the best would do.

Mute swans, according to the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, are an invasive species. In 2018, after years of negotiation, the Chamber was granted special permission from state agencies to secure swans.

On Friday, the Chamber decided to surprise Betty upon her return to her summe