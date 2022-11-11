ST. ALBANS — Like any holiday that spans decades, Veterans Day has seen some changes since it was first celebrated in St. Albans.
Back in 1919, Nov. 11 marked the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I, and St. Albans soldiers – known as the St. Albans Machine Gun Company – were honored with a dance.
“Post No. 1 hosts at Armistice Dance,” a Messenger article from 1919 detailing the occasion reads. “225 couples attend big terpsichorean event at armory – elaborate decorations.”
To save you a Google search, “terpsichorean” means “related to dancing.”
Meanwhile, St. Albans closed down. Most businesses and government offices took the day off. The Messenger didn’t even print an edition.
While the day was more celebratory than solemn, they did slow down for at least a moment.
From the article: “Perhaps the feature which marked this above any other event was the minutes devoted at intermission to thoughts of the boys left ‘over there.’”
A local bugler, Ken Dazey, played “Taps,” and the orchestra played “America” followed by “The Star Spangled Banner.” Then, the couples got back to dancing.
“As quickly as the transition had been made from joy to solemnity, the thoughts of the dancers were once more turned to the pleasure of the immediate present,” the author writes.
In the larger picture of state news in 1919, World War I veterans were trying to get Armistice Day made into an official state holiday. Vermont’s governor at the time, Percival Clement, explained that he couldn’t do that. The only holiday he had control over was Thanksgiving.
“The governor also stated that he will recommend to the next legislature that November 11 be made a holiday, and that the legislature give serious consideration to fixing November 11, the anniversary of the Allied victory as Thanksgiving day. There may be an advantage in having a longer time intervening between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” a Nov. 12 article reads.
Up in Swanton, meanwhile, the local American Legion was angry. Unlike St. Albans, Swanton ignored Armistice Day; only a single flag donated by a local businessman was set up in the middle of town. In St. Albans, the Messenger actually handed flags out, and the paper advertised that anyone without a flag could pick one up for free at 281 N. Main St. in preparation for the big day.
As for the St. Albans Machine Gun Company, they went to Wry’s restaurant after the dance to continue the night.
Capt. Joseph A. Evart, the Swanton man who led Company D of the 103rd Machine Gun Battalion of the 26th division, couldn’t make it to the event. He was dealing with a strong case of rheumatism, and he died from gas-related lung complications a year later.
By the 1940s, the Armistice Day name was swapped out for the more encompassing Veterans Day. The name change opened up the day as one for all veterans, including those young men and women who had fought in World War II, and by 1954, Eisenhower made “Veterans Day” an official federal holiday .
A few years later, the St. Albans Veterans Day events had morphed into a large parade followed up with a solemn ceremony.
Here’s the Messenger article from 1962 describing the occasion:
“Veteran’s Day in St. Albans was celebrated today with a parade, memorial ceremonies in Taylor Park and noon luncheons.
A parade through the business section of the Railroad City began the holiday’s ceremonies at 10: 30 a.m. Participating in the parade were units from the various local veterans and military organizations, along with the Bellows Free Academy Band.
Following the parade, participants and spectators alike flowed to Taylor Park on Main Street where memorial ceremonies honoring heroes of past wars were held.
At the memorial ceremonies, Simond J. Godfrey, of the St. Albans American Legion Post, was the main speaker. Rev. J.S. Horan of St. Mary’s Church gave the benediction.
Godfrey addressed the open-air gathering and spoke of the veterans and remembrance of the veterans in World Wars I and II and the Korean Conflict.
Following the close of memorial ceremonies, Legionnaires, VFW members, 40 and 8 members, and other marchers in the parade retired to the American Legion hall on Kingman Street for a noon luncheon.
Although Veterans’ Day actually fell on Sunday, it was observed here, today, as in most other cities and towns across the nation.
The St. Albans City Offices, the Franklin County Bank, People’s Trust Company, the Post Office, Courts and public schools remained closed today in observance of Armistice Day.
However, the majority of stores remained open, along with St. Mary’s High School and Bellows Free Academy.”
The Messenger also printed an editorial on Veterans Day in 1962. That article, most likely written by the editorial board at the time, calls for Americans to live up to the principles of veterans who died in service to the country.
“We must strive to keep the American principles above petty personal considerations and interests,” the 1962 editorial reads. “The fallen soldier gave much and asked nothing. We cannot keep faith with his memory if we demand something more than that.”
By 1982, the St. Albans Veterans Day celebration remained largely the same – a preview story from the period lays out the day’s schedule of parade, ceremony and luncheon – but it began to diminish in overall importance to the Messenger’s larger readership.
That’s most likely because by the 1980s, the number of veterans in the overall population began to diminish due to the nature of America’s conflicts. In World War II alone, which required huge invasion forces in multiple theaters of war, the United States fielded 16 million service members. In comparison, the combined number of American troops who served in the Vietnam and Korean wars totaled 9.5 million.
Consequently, the Nov. 11 1982 edition of the Messenger had a single photo featuring the Taylor Park event.
The paper did have a few more references to the holiday scattered throughout its pages, but it was usually small, such as coverage of a Girl Scout troop field trip that learned about the day’s importance or a few small poems and writings from veterans about serving.
By 2022, the trend of less veterans in the overall population has only continued. Since 2001, between 1.9 and 3 million service members have served in the military engagements of the Middle East, with many opting for multiple tours.
But no matter the trends, the meaning behind Veterans Day has stayed the same. In fact, it may have only gotten more important. The 1962 Messenger editorial puts it best:
“[Veterans Day] is more than just a sentimental tribute to those who wore their country’s colors. It is and will remain a vital, vibrant part of America’s freedom, because the living memory of patriotism and sacrifice provides the inspiration which will give us the strength to preserve those noble qualities for all the generations to come.”
