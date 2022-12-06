BAKERSFIELD — Christmas tree prices are continuing to steadily rise, but local farms say the increase is justified given the cost of production.
In Bakersfield, Larry’s Tree Farm and Bakersfield Tree Farm are less than a mile away from one another, and their owners agree the cost of operations is what is driving prices up.
Derek Krygir and Penny Cote, officially took over Larry’s Tree Farm from Krygir’s father in 2021. This year, their cut-your-own trees are costing $50, up from $45 in 2021 and $40 in 2020. Larry’s also has pre-cut trees available for $55-90, depending on height.
Bakersfield Tree Farm, owned by Gary and Alice Foote, is a smaller operation than Larry’s, but their trees follow the same price trend. The Footes’ trees cost $50 this year for trees less than 8 feet tall, and $60 for taller, up from $45 in 2021.
Alice Foote said they don’t do any pre-cut trees, because they’re older and don’t have the help needed to efficiently run that side of the operation.
The National Christmas Tree Association expects tree prices across the United States to rise upwards of 10% this year due to supply costs, growing conditions and the cost of labor.
Nationwide, there are also fewer Christmas trees, due to trends of decreased plantings. Trees take between 5 to 15 years to reach a good size to be harvested, according to the NCTA, and adverse weather conditions any time between then can impact tree survival rates.
Locally, farm owners said the rising costs of labor, fuel and growing supplies are what has inflated the price of their trees.
“The price of fertilizer went up, and of course the taxes always go up,” Alice Foote said. “The price of labor goes up, and with just the two of us here we have to hire help.”
Artificial trees, too, can be expensive. At Ace Hardware, fake trees are retailing for up to $500 for an 8-foot tree, with most 7-foot trees costing around $250. But in St. Albans, an Ace employee said the location doesn’t keep artificial trees in stock because they just don’t sell well enough.
Although an artificial tree would pay for itself in a few years, for some consumers, the yearly price of a live tree is worth the experience.
Jessica Litchfield, a Bakersfield resident, cut her tree at Bakersfield Tree Farm this year and said she’ll always get a live tree.
“We would never have an artificial tree,” Litchfield said. “I think the real tree and cutting it as a family is an important part of the Christmas experience. It wouldn’t be Christmas with a fake tree.”
Over at Larry’s, the farm’s other draws include a two-story ornament shop, hot chocolate and snacks, and a visit from Santa in early December. The farm also features an antique sleigh that Derek Krygir repaired and said was originally built in 1917.
Both farm owners put together most wreaths, tied branches and kissing balls on-site, but the Footes said they have to outsource the kissing ball production because they just don’t have the help needed.
The Foote farm is also part of the Trees for Troops program, which provides live trees for the families of deployed U.S. troops. The farm cuts and donates trees to the program, and Gary Foote said he decided to get involved because he is a veteran.
Learn more about Larry’s Tree Farm at LarrysTreeFarm.com and Bakersfield Tree Farm at BakersfieldTreeFarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.