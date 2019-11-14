ST. ALBANS CITY – The courthouse looking over Taylor Park has weathered more than a century of wear and tear, but according to one of its stewards, as the county begins budgeting for the building’s maintenance, there should be at least another century to the old brick building.
Inviting the Messenger to tour the historical Franklin County Courthouse, assistant judge Michael McCarthy explained that the county is planning to build a capital budget for maintaining and improving the courthouse, a 140-year-old building that remains the only piece of property wholly governed by the county government.
The idea, according to McCarthy, was to modestly build out the county’s resources for maintaining the building, rather than call for a large expenditure in a single year to support the old courthouse that, as McCarthy noted more than once, was still an active courthouse serving the county.
“There’s going to be some bumps to the budget over the next few years, but it’s going to be for this purpose, so there isn’t a half-of-a-million-dollar bump in the budget one year,” McCarthy said. “We can do that if we needed to, but I don’t want to do that… so that it isn’t a huge hit on the community.”
The courthouse, dating back to 1874 according to documentation filed with the National Park Service, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a part of the larger St. Albans Historical District, cited for its “significant contribution to the outstanding buildings that line the east side of Taylor Park on Church Street.”
Today, the building still functions as the seat of government in Franklin County, housing the civil and probate courts as well as the county clerk’s office. The courthouse also shelters legal documents the county is required to maintain.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is the only county position operated outside of the courthouse, with the sheriff occupying a space rented by the county government on Lake Road.
With more than a century behind it, the structure is showing signs of its age, with cracks in the court’s plaster walls and near the ceiling where water leaks through the building’s old roof. While McCarthy said he guessed the building has probably looked worse at some points over its long history, there was still obvious maintenance needed now to keep the courthouse in shape.
“It’s a living building,” McCarthy said. “It needs living maintenance.”
Beyond keeping up appearances, the assistant judges currently charged with maintaining the courthouse also have concerns around accessibility for users of the court, according to McCarthy.
As the courthouse’s primary courtroom is on the building’s second floor, accessing the court requires assistance for someone who has a wheelchair or who might otherwise not be able to use the stairs.
Currently, that assistance is provided by a large electric lift tracing one side of the stairwell to the top and, on some occasions, the court might convene in the smaller, probate court on the building’s first floor.
According to McCarthy, the electric lift is approaching the end of its lifespan. The company that built the lift is no longer making spare parts for it, McCarthy said, and servicing the lift requires coordinating with a company based out of Maine, making repairs a long-term process.
VIS Construction Consultants, an engineering firm from South Burlington, visited the courthouse recently to advise on the assistant judges’ concerns with the building and, according to McCarthy, their conclusion was that the lift needed to be replaced, and if it was replaced with another lift, it would only provide a short-term solution for accessing the second floor of the courthouse.
“Replacing the lift on a stand-by basis is probably going to be $150,000 to $175,000, but that’s not a long-term solution, and that’s what VIS said,” McCarthy said. “That’s not a real good solution to public access to that second story.”
A long-term solution discussed in the past, however, was the possibility of adding a tower to the back of the building, where a more secure entrance and elevator could be installed for making public access to the courthouse’s second floor easier.
McCarthy’s predecessor, the late assistant judge Bob Johnson, had floated a similar idea during a previous hearing to discuss the last iteration of the Franklin County budget. At the time, Johnson, joined by counterpart assistant judge Kelly Gosselin and county clerk Jim Pelkey, described an elevator similar to the elevator tower built at the Saint Albans Museum, bumped out as an extension of the original building and likely afforded through a countywide bond.
According to McCarthy, consultants from VIS appeared to share a similar opinion about the elevator providing a more permanent fix to accessibility issues at the courthouse. “A long-term solution and a long-term, secure solution is the tower,” McCarthy said.
Estimates for an elevator tower, according to McCarthy, were placed around $1.3 million, and the county government has not formally decided on whether or not it would pursue installing an elevator at the courthouse.
There were other accessibility concerns McCarthy shared with the Messenger as well.
While the bathrooms on the first floor of the building are mostly accessible, the second story bathroom was not, something the judges were interested in possibly fixing if the county ultimately followed through on the elevator extension.
Likewise, vital parts of the courtroom, like the jury box and the judges’ bench, were accessed only through short series of steps, meaning they likewise presented an accessibility challenge should a judge or member of the jury need some kind of accommodation.
McCarthy said that as he and his counterpart Gosselin begin crafting the next iteration of the county budget, they planned on designating a dedicated capital fund to provide a steady funding source the county could use for matching historical preservation grants as it eventually moved forward with whatever their final plans for the courthouse were.
The county government, whose responsibilities are outlined within the Vermont Constitution and state statute, is funded annually through municipal budgets. Each municipality in Franklin County has an allocation in their budget to the county government based on the municipality’s respective grand list.
When a municipality’s budget is approved by voters on Town Meeting Day, so is that town’s allocation to the county government.
Typically, there are two public hearings held every year for the county budget.
The end goal, according to McCarthy, was to make the building both accessible as a courthouse and to the public, going as far as suggesting that, on days when court was out of session, it might be possible to bring members of the public into the building for tours or other educational visits.
“It’s a grand old building… [and] it doesn’t need to be anonymous,” McCarthy said. “We want to keep this building open to the public, as it should be.”