Cardiac Capers, the musical variety show which entertained for so many years, has come to a formal closure. Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) and NMC’s Auxiliary would like to express deep appreciation for the community’s support of Capers which started in 1980.
Event organizers decided that the last show would take place in October of 2020, but the pandemic prevented them from taking the stage. In order to make the final curtain call, it is important to thank the many community members and businesses who bought tickets and advertisements in the show program making the fund-raiser such a success.
The community support for NMC’s Auxiliary and for the hospital were very welcomed and it is with a note of nostalgia that we say a final thank you to everyone who supported Cardiac Capers.
