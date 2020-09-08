ST. ALBANS — The first day of school looked and felt different this year.
There were no hugs from students happy to see friends or teachers, and the mood was subdued rather than excited at both St. Albans City School and the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) this morning.
At SATEC, staff in yellow vests directed traffic from Route 7 onto the school grounds and then through the drop off locations. Parents presented completed sheets saying their child was symptom free and hadn’t been in contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
At city school, the school was able to take advantage of its multiple entrances and exits to direct students to the entrance for their team.
Staff at each entrance were taking temperatures, offering hand sanitizer and confirming with parents that students didn’t have any symptoms.
St. Albans City School parent Jamie Lasnier told the Messenger via Facebook that her experience dropping off her sone this morning was “nice and smooth.”
“I would like to say that they have been very organized and they have kept me informed about everything,” she added.