SATEC first day of school.jpg

Students are greeted by staff at SATEC Tuesday morning.

ST. ALBANS — The first day of school looked and felt different this year.

There were no hugs from students happy to see friends or teachers, and the mood was subdued rather than excited at both St. Albans City School and the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) this morning.

SATEC 3 web.jpg

At SATEC, staff in yellow vests directed traffic from Route 7 onto the school grounds and then through the drop off locations. Parents presented completed sheets saying their child was symptom free and hadn’t been in contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

City school first day hair

A student pushes back his hair so his temperature can be taken at St. Albans City School Tuesday morning.

At city school, the school was able to take advantage of its multiple entrances and exits to direct students to the entrance for their team.

Staff at each entrance were taking temperatures, offering hand sanitizer and confirming with parents that students didn’t have any symptoms.

St. Albans City School parent Jamie Lasnier told the Messenger via Facebook that her experience dropping off her sone this morning was “nice and smooth.”

“I would like to say that they have been very organized and they have kept me informed about everything,” she added.

SACS 2 web.jpg
SACS 1 web.jpg
City school first day 4

Checking in at city school. 
SATEC 4 web.jpg
SATEC First day of school

Parents speak with children about to enter SATEC for the first time this year on Tuesday.

Recommended for you