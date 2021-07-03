Racers ran wildly through the finish line to the triumphant cheers of their peers and families as the annual Bay Day celebration carried on in proper form.
Children munched on cotton candy and candy apples, volleyball and basketball tournaments held the crowds in suspense, and athletes leapt from the sands of the shore to their awaiting vessels perched in the shallows.
This year's great race was held in beloved memory of Michael Cain, a long-standing supporter of the recreational programs in St. Albans and a treasured Special Education Teacher at Bellows Free Academy. Cain was a highly valued member of the St. Albans community for his dedication to students, to nature, and to our community. Athletes in this year's race wore shirts emblazoned with his name, running, biking and kayaking in his honor.
It was another day in the Bay. But isn't it always? Check out some of the Messenger's official highlights here:
