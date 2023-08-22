ST. ALBANS CITY — A Chair Affair – a downtown St. Albans sponsored event – raised over $5,000 for the Saint Albans Museum this past Saturday, Aug 19.
The fundraising event had been held annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ran out of momentum by 2016. St. Albans for the Future, however, decided to revive the event this summer as one of many events in its downtown roster.
To raise money, participating downtown businesses bought and painted Adirondack chairs, which were then auctioned off online. This Saturday, the final bids were accepted during an afternoon event.
Planning and development coordinator Arleigh Young said roughly 40 people attended the Saturday event held at St. Albans City Hall. St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith served as the emcee, and Julia Parent entertained the crowd.
The chairs with the highest bids ended up being bought and sponsored by 14th Star Brewing Co. The two pieces, depicting sasquatch and Champ, the lake monster, catching glances at each other on a romantic moonlit night, sold for $510. Titled “Moonlit Meeting,” the two chairs were painted by Renee Laroche Rheaume and David Rheaume.
While the event was deemed a success, Young said there was a slight snafu on Saturday. When setting up the online auction page, the time zone was set in the wrong place, which ended the auction a few hours earlier than expected.
A few chairs were then auctioned off live during the event by those willing to make up for the error. Young, for example, had won two online auctions, but she ended up losing the final bid for the Outerknown Project chair on Saturday.
The chair she won, sponsored by the Hampton Inn, will most likely end up on her back porch, she said.
“It was an all around success, despite the error that occurred,” Young said. “No one came up with upset feelings. Everyone was gracious about the mistake and we hope that we caught it now. It shouldn't happen again like that.“
As for next year’s event, Young said St. Albans for the Future will most likely hold a similar auction event sometime next summer, but there’s some discussion about replacing the Adirondack chairs as prizes. It’ll still be art-themed, Young said, but the items could differ.
“We’re not sure what the centerpiece is going to be, but we’ll try to switch it up and keep the excitement going,” Young said.
