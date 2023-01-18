ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate of Northwest State Correctional Facility after he died from a reported suicide attempt Tuesday morning.
The state law enforcement agency was notified by the Department of Corrections Monday evening that Shawn Gero, 29, of Burlington, had attempted suicide at the facility and suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.
He was subsequently transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans and then to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died Tuesday morning.
An autopsy, to be performed by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, is expected to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Vermont State Police have also assigned a detective to the case to begin an investigation into the incident. No additional information is currently available.
According to Department of Corrections records, Gero had previously served time at the facility before being arrested this past December on charges of felony domestic assault.
