SHELDON — Vermont State Police are looking into the death of a 40-year-old man, who died Wednesday morning driving on Route 105 in Sheldon.
Police responded to the location at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning to find the driver deceased upon arrival. Early investigations show that the nature of the death did not appear suspicious, as he most likely died due to a medical event.
Before police arrived, an unnamed individual tried to save the man after finding him in his vehicle at around 8 a.m.
An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause of death, but the incident is not considered criminal in nature.
No details on the identity of the individual were provided by VSP.
