Vermonters can now find help for suicide and mental health crisises by dialing 9-8-8 on their phones.
The service is for those experiencing a mental health crisis or those who feel a friend, family member or loved one needs help. The hotline is free, available 24/7 and confidential.
The Vermont Department of Mental Health has been working since 2019 with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Vibrant Emotional Health to build and bolster in-state Lifeline call centers in preparation for the transition to 9-8-8.
“When we started this process over two years ago, Vermonters who called the Lifeline were routed to call centers in nearby states,” said DMH Deputy Commissioner Alison Krompf, the department’s statewide lead on suicide prevention. “Now we have Vermonters who are trained and ready to talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These are caring professionals who want to help.”
The Veterans Crisis Line remains available by calling 9-8-8 and pressing 1. Callers who speak Spanish can press 2, and the national system provides interpretation services for over 150 additional languages.
“We have a strong system of care with many supports available,” said DMH Commissioner Emily Hawes. “The transition to 9-8-8 is another step forward in the path to providing accessible, low barrier support for all Vermonters who need help.”
Vermonters can also text "VT” to 741741 to get help and dial or text 833-888-2557 to connect with peer support through Pathways Vermont.
