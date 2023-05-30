ST. ALBANS — The 8th Annual Autism Walk, held at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center on Sunday, May 21 presented by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, celebrated differences, individuality and raised awareness about autism.
The event showcased live music, bouncy house, free food, exhibits and activities for the kids. Youth enjoyed riding the Big Blue express, spray tattoos, sensory toy stations, playing music and an opportunity to celebrate their individuality.
The walk and event brought together families from around the area. Parents attending were thrilled to have an opportunity to talk with other parents and know that they are not alone.
"The event brought together like-minded families with loved ones on the spectrum," said Joseph Halko, NCSS director of community relations. “It was a great day and we are thankful to everyone who came out and to all the event sponsors.”
The event was sponsored in part by CSE, Inc; Green Goddess Café, Med Associates, Knights of Columbus Council 297, Sticks and Stuff, Hannaford’s, Missing Piece Bakery and others.
Autism is one of the fastest growing serious developmental disabilities in the U.S. The walk promotes the rights of individuals with autism and encourages respect for their differences, while providing an opportunity to come together at a structured, enjoyable event.
The Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS) serves both children and adults with autism. For more information on the NCSS autism program, visit: https://www.ncssinc.org/children-youth-family-services/autism. Autism is a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.
