SWANTON — An 82-year-old man died Monday after falling through the ice on Lake Champlain when he drove onto it with an ATV.
At around 2:17 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the shoreline near the intersection of Church and Hance roads in Swanton after hearing a report that an ATV fell through the ice.
Rescuers eventually located the man on the vehicle, Donald P. Jones, of Richmond, 30 minutes after the initial call. He was then transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he died later Monday evening.
To determine the cause of death, his body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. No foul play is suspected, and the death is being investigated by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Responding agencies include the Vermont State Police, the Swanton Village Fire Department, Missisquoi Valley Rescue and the Swanton Police Department.
This is the fourth death in the region involving people who fell through the ice on Lake Champlain in 2023. A Grand Isle man fell through and died on Feb. 9, and two ice fishermen died on Feb. 11.
