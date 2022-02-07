ST. ALBANS — With bat in hand, Zac Moraine sends a baseball careening into the net. Moments later, a large television displays what just happened. Numbers on exit velocity, launch angle, spin and distance jump onto the screen.
He bats another ball, and a new set of numbers appear. Each time, the variables are recorded and stored.
For Moraine, it’s just another day on the job at 802 Baseball Lab, a new training center for baseball players in St. Albans.
Moraine and fellow co-owner Seth Douglas setup 802 this past December to help baseball players by using data. Moraine had been working with a company that developed baseball training software, and Douglas spent some time as a professional player.
The idea for 802 came together when they met.
“We both had the same goal and same idea,” Douglas said. “Luckily, we ran into each other. Basically, he kind of takes care of pitching. I focus a lot on the hitting. We both work together on the programming.”
At 802, each swing and each pitch are analyzed by a small Rapsodo camera/radar system which records and tracks each athlete’s movements. Later, Moraine and Douglas can use the information to figure out what could be improved.
For example, if a player’s bat swing is below average, their data collection systems can find that out, and 802’s coaches can prescribe a tailored training program.
Players can also use the instant feedback to work out the best ways to approach a particular movement and smooth out inefficient habits.
“Having all that data allows us to figure out what’s going on and allows us to create a training program,” Moraine said. “As [players] change over time, we can track that, too.”
While the process may sound complicated, the lab itself is a wide open space outfitted with a pitching and hitting range. Moraine said they’re in the process of setting up a workout area so athletes can hit the gym inside the lab. In the future, they’re also looking at using high-speed cameras to better see arm movement and angles.
“I always want to get good data at my job so the kids get better,” Moraine said.
While the two are currently looking to work with student athletes – primarily those age 12 and above – Moraine said the program’s applications could also help baseball coaches take a more sophisticated data-focused approach to forming a team.
Moraine called it Moneyball 2.0. With the right tools, coaches can nurse the strengths of each player to find out how to create a better team instead of over-relying on the best athletes.
Douglas, who has seen how the professionals train, said such fine-tuning and adjustments have become the standard to maintaining good playing strategies.
“I love [baseball],” Douglas said. “I know a lot of people say it’s boring and say it's slow, but I look at everything in between – what happens in between plays. … I like the strategy of it, the small preparation of a game. As a coach or a trainer, it’s digging further in between.”
And ultimately, it helps student athletes excel at the game.
“I want to make sure that whatever skill level they’re at, they can make it to the next skill level because they put in the hard work and they had all the tools at their disposal,” Moraine said.
Those interested in starting a tailored training program in the off-season can contact 802 Baseball Lab at 802baseballlab@gmail.com, or by calling (802)-404-5001. They’re currently located at 999 Wilder Drive, which can be accessed after heading down a long winding drive on the south side of St. Albans.
Douglas said the place is a little off the beaten path, but the well-lit wide open warehouse gives athletes plenty of room to test out their hitting, pitching and throwing.
“With the training program, we do a three-day assessment. The first week is used to hone in our guys – whether we know them or not – to find their base numbers and to see what they look like from our point of view. Then we build out the program,” Douglas said. “Kids can take some big steps towards succeeding, either sooner in their off-season or during in-season transitions.”
