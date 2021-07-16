A 71 year-old Fairfax man notified Vermont State Police that three items located at the end of his driveway were stolen July 15, according to an incident report from the VSP.
The man was trying to sell the items at the end of his driveway that he alleges were stolen while he was away.
The items that are now missing include a Jotul Wood Stove, a 6.5 HP lawn mower and a Ryobi weedwhacker.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.
