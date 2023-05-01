ST. ALBANS — The 56th Annual Vermont Maple Festival arrived in St. Albans this weekend, marking the unofficial end of another sugaring season for Franklin County.
This year, the festival was a return to form for the 56-year-old tradition. The COVID-19 pandemic limited the events hosted inside last year, but event organizers brought them back in 2023 to round out the festival’s wide range of attractions.
If you didn’t make it out this year, check out our gallery of this year’s celebration. And if you were part of the crowds, see if we got a photo of you!