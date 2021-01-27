GEORGIA — Just about 300 Georgia voters turned-out Tuesday to verify the previously-approved $3 million bond for a new town highway garage.
Here are some numbers to help you understand what happened.
160
The number of Georgia voters who voted “yes” on Tuesday, Jan. 26 to verify the town’s November vote, which approved the building of a new highway garage.
Tuesday’s vote was not to say “yes” or “no” to the garage, but to — in the words of the Town Administrator Amber Baker — "say ‘hey, we knew about this – yes or no?’ It’s just to verify the clerical error.”
146
The number of Georgia voters who voted “no” on Tuesday, signifying they did not know about the November garage vote. The Town of Georgia warned the November vote incorrectly last fall.
Instead of warning the election in a newspaper on the same day each week for three weeks, the election was warned for three consecutive days.
$3,000,000
The price of the new Georgia highway garage bond, which will be financed over 20 years. Plans to replace Georgia’s town garage came after a community-wide building study found the garage had numerous structural and safety concerns stemming from its age and limited space.
2,200
The approximate number of Georgia voters who voted on the garage bond in November. Town officials said turnout was high because the vote coincided with the high-profile presidential election.
112
The slim margin by which the new highway garage was approved in November. Georgia residents can expect to soon see an increase in their annual taxes.
$30
The increase per every $100,000 in assessed value the average Georgia homeowner can expect to see on their annual tax bill over the course of the bond’s two-decade lifespan.
Spring 2021
The expected start date for construction on the new garage, which will house the town's four highway department staff members and its fleet of vehicles and plows. A spring start date puts the project at completion by the end of 2021.
