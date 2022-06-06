ST. ALBANS CITY — More rental housing could be on its way to St. Albans City.
Plans for a new 68-unit apartment building, to be located at 175 Lake St., moved through the City of St. Albans Design Advisory Board last week. developer Grant Butterfield said construction on the $19 million project is expected to begin either before Christmas or next spring, depending on the city's approval process.
Some apartments in the building will be market rate, but most would be categorized as affordable housing. Past housing collaborations with the City of St. Albans have shown the need, Butterfield said.
Anecdotally, he estimated he gets roughly three calls a week from prospective renters looking for an open space at 10 Maiden Lane – a housing development he pushed forward with the help of the city. A subsequent housing market study paid for by Butterfield confirmed the demand for rentals.
As for location, the plot of land at the Lake and Maple street intersection is currently unused as a parking lot.
“There’s a huge demand for [housing], and we just decided, instead of building two buildings, we’d build one big one,” Butterfield said. “It’s also a site that hasn’t been used to all of its ability for some time.”
Due to the location, future tenants of the building will also be able to easily access downtown businesses and nearby conveniences, such as Food City or Maplefields, Butterfield said.
Parking for tenants is to be located outside on the north side of the building and inside as a first floor garage. Apartment units will fill out the rest of the top four floors. Plans presented to the Design Advisory Board explain the finished building will include 16 studios, 36 one-bedroom apartments, 16-two bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments.
Butterfield said the apartments will also have modern amenities, such as air conditioning and dishwashers, and the first floor is expected to house offices, a rec room and a gym. If needed, some of the first floor could be converted into retail or commercial space.
“It also cleans up the site,” Butterfield said. “It cleans up the area a bit. We see it as very positive.”
As for future projects, Butterfield said a typical project of this nature usually takes around three years to complete, and he didn’t discount more housing projects coming down the pipeline for areas around downtown St. Albans.
“There’s a potential of others,” he said.
