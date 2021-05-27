WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Wednesday announced that the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act, which passed out of the Environment and Public Works Committee, will include nearly $1.4 billion for Vermont’s roads, bridges, and transit systems.
After the vote, Sanders said: "The vote today, to clear the Environment and Public Works committee, is a major first step for Vermont to receive the federal support it needs to improve our transportation systems. I look forward to helping to advance this bill through the committee process and onto the Senate floor."
Here are six numbers to know about the legislation's impact on Vermont:
$1.4 billion
Money allocated by the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act for Vermont's roads, bridges and transit systems.
5
Number of years the bill authorizes federal spending on transportation.
21%
Increased funding for Vermont in year one.
31%
Increased funding for Vermont throughout the life of the bill.
100%
Reimbursement of state highway repairs made 270 days after disaster.
$40 million
Funding per year, through 2026, toward the National Scenic Byways Program.
