HIGHGATE — The last Field Days at the Franklin County State Airport went out on a high note over the weekend with thousands turning out for four days of fun.

Beginning Thursday, the county fair shone a spotlight on local agriculture while also providing amusement rides, delicious food, live music and entertainment.

2023’s event was the last to be held at the airport, due to the property’s upcoming expansion. The land is zoned for commercial use related to aviation, and unfortunately for the fair, Field Days doesn’t fall into that category.

The lease agreement held by the board had come due in 2022, but an extended lease allowed fair organizers to still hold 2023’s event on the airport grounds.

As they enter the next year, however, organizers will be on the hook to find a fitting alternative. Similar to the airport location, they need to find a roughly 80-acre parcel with adequate drainage that can support some of the large-scale rides used at the fair, communications director Abigail Gagne said.

Once found, they will then need to rebuild much of the Field Days infrastructure currently used, such as the track, pull barn and commercial buildings. The cost will most likely extend in the millions to secure the land and move the 15 buildings required.

Funding plans are still being worked out, but there could be funds available through the state. The first move, however, is to find a good location everyone can use.

“Nothing is set in stone until we can purchase or find a piece of land,” Gagne said. “Field Days will continue, but we don't know where yet.”

Thursday: Demolition Derby draws crowds

On Thursday night, in a dusty lot surrounded by metal bleachers, the fairground came alive with a game of grown up bumper cars.

Known as a demolition derby, the event pitted battered and broken down cars against each other, deliberately crashing into each other over and over again. At the end of each round, the car that was still operational was declared the winner.

Onlookers watched with covered ears, dusty clothes and anticipation as the cars battled it out. Highgate Volunteer Fire Department members circled the makeshift arena to ensure safety for the drivers.

The derby’s loudspeaker commentary may have been difficult to hear over the revving of engines and the crashing of metal, but the fans weren’t. Throughout multiple rounds, the stands were alive with both cheers for their favorite competitors, and boos for some calls the referees made.

And the cars that were no longer operational? After their drivers got out, they were lifted off of the ground by forklifts and carried off of the playing field.

“Don’t scratch the paint!” one spectator called out as car #43, also known as Chaplin, was carried out of the arena during round one with its entire back half smashed inward and its bright orange paint peeling.

As the day turned to night, the crowds waned, but the rounds went on, with bigger cars and vans being added to the mix. As the event drew to a close, awards were given to the winning drivers in the derby.

Sunday: Pulls and drag races on the last day at the airport

A day full of blue skies wrapped up the Franklin County Field Days on Sunday, putting a bright end to the years spent on the airport grounds.

Thanks in part to the weather, solid crowds showed up throughout the day to take their last laps. Visitors spent the afternoon wandering the grounds, snacking on fair foods and watching the varied events available.

At the pull barn, draft horse pulls started at 9:30 a.m. and the competition extended throughout the day as draftspeople – some who had driven across state lines – hooked up their horses to pull a sled topped with cement blocks.

Once given the go-ahead from their handlers, the horses then pulled in tandem, with their front legs rising in the air from the effort. To reset the sled or add weight, however, organizers relied on engine power.

A few hundred feet away, another pulling event drew a similar sized crowd, although the pullers themselves had much less horsepower. Starting at 1 p.m., the Grady Howrigan Pedal Pulls had small children getting large-scale applause as they put their mettle against the pedal to drag a weight behind a small pedal tractor.

With little legs pumping, the children got plenty of encouragement as each put in their effort to complete their 40-feet pulls.

The day also included a Poker main event in the morning and two performances on the mainstage by Darcy Cahill and Band and Johnnie Bubar.

By 2 p.m. the ATV drag racers had also lined up for their event. Those sitting in the stands had watched organizers set up the track for the afternoon as the group of primarily male racers waited to get started.

A few burnouts later and a thick dust lingered above the track before being wetted back down.