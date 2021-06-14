Here are a few things you can do this week in Franklin County:
Wednesday, June 16
Citizens Concert Band
When: 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Details: Listen to this free concert at Taylor Park in St. Albans City. This is part of an ongoing performance series playing every Wednesday at the park this summer until August 25th.
Wednesday, June 16
Trevor Contois at Mill River Brewing
When: 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Details: Enjoy beer and barbecue at Mill River Brewing, Barbecue and Smokehouse while listening to this local musician. The address is 10 Beauregard Drive, St. Albans. Reservations are required.
Thursday, June 17
Reimagining Our Public Spaces
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Join the Vermont Community Development Association for: “Reimagining our Public Spaces.” Hear from a lineup of community and economic development experts and leaders as they share their experiences with community redevelopment projects and discuss resources and support available to communities. Featured speaker Chet Clem of Lyme Properties in Lebanon NH will share “Lessons Learned from a Real Estate Developer.”
Website: https://www.vtcda.org/spring-2021.html
Board game meet up
When: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
The Frozen Ogre, a toy and game store in Saint Albans, is offering a board game meet up at their store at 18 Kingman Street in Saint Albans. The store says they will have tables set up until 9 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Jerborn at Twigg's American Gastropub
When: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Details: Listen to some rock music at Twigg's American Gastropub on Main Street in St. Albans City. Reservations are required and can be made by calling or visiting Twigg's website.
