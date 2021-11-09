ST. ALBANS — A historic pandemic has created a historic opportunity for local municipalities.

After passing the American Rescue Plan Act this past March, Congress allocated $200 million for Vermont cites, towns and villages to largely use at their own discretion. Local municipalities in Franklin County are now considering how to use the funds they received to create the largest community impact.

As such discussions continue, here is a rundown of five things readers should know about the federal dollars as officials push their projects forward.

How much money will each municipality receive?

The American Rescue Plan Act allocated a total of $350 billion for state and local governments to offset pandemic-related costs. The State of Vermont is set to receive $1.25 billion of that total, and roughly $200 million of the state’s dollars will be handed down to local governments.

The first half was delivered this past summer. The second half is expected in 2022.

Allocations to each government were based on population, which means the largest population centers in Franklin County are set to receive the most funds.

Both the Town of St. Albans and the City of St. Albans are scheduled to receive roughly $2 million in ARPA funds. Fairfax, Swanton, Georgia and Highgate will be allocated over $1 million each.

ARPA allocations A list each Franklin County town allocation is as follows: Bakersfield: $396,973.76

Berkshire: $524,017.32

Enosburg Falls Village: $383,522.09

Enosburg Town: $448,090.11

Fairfax: $1,435,741.69

Fairfield: $583,802.52

Fletcher: $400,859.80

Franklin: $425,969.58

Georgia: $1,428,866.39

Highgate: $1,094,667.09

Montgomery: $359,010.15

Richford: $686,334.15

Sheldon: $664,213.62

St. Albans City: $1,032,995.88

St. Albans Town: $1,943,318.07

Swanton Town: $1,249,211.85

Swanton Village: $709,949.30

What projects will be funded?

The Vermont League of Cities & Towns estimates ARPA funds are the only unrestricted financial assistance that local governments have received from the federal government since the early 1980s, and municipalities have a lot of wiggle room as they decide what they will be able to do with the funds.

Some restrictions, however, still apply. The U.S. Treasury allows a project’s use as long as it fits under one of five large umbrellas.

Supports public health expenditures

Addresses negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency

Replaces lost public sector revenue

Provides premium pay for essential workers

Invests in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Out of the five restrictions, the most broad criteria falls under the “address negative economic impacts” category.

St. Albans City planning and development director Chip Sawyer said the federal government has already provided an expansive list of projects that it would support under this umbrella, which includes paying for home repairs, supporting small businesses, helping the recovery of tourism sectors, delivering assistance to workers, addressing health and educational disparities and promoting healthy childhood environments.

Sawyer said much of the spending of ARPA funds should be related to pandemic-related costs, but they can also be used to help residents living in qualified census tracts identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The only such area in Franklin County is the western side of St. Albans City.

Have local towns and cities identified projects that will be funded with ARPA dollars?

Some municipalities have already looked at projects as they have a federal deadline of 2024 to spend the funds.

For example, the Town of St. Albans has decided to use its roughly $2 million in allocated funding to pay for a public sewer system in the St. Albans Bay area. Town officials have identified the project as important to the town’s economic growth, and they’re pushing it forward as an important component of improving overall water quality.

The town’s selectboard approved finding an engineering consultant for the public sewer project this past October, and Chair Brendan Deso said he expects the town to use the initial allocation as a way to grab larger grants for the expansive construction project.

In comparison, the City of St. Albans is still considering potential programs for its federal allocation with much of the total remaining unspent. Of the roughly $2 million, city council did approve using $12,500 to fund a pilot program meant to help property owners update out-of-compliance housing.

City Manager Dominic Cloud said the city is actively looking at what could be done with the remaining funds. During Monday night’s city council meeting, four local residents offered some ideas as part of a public session on the topic.

How would residents like to see ARPA funds be spent?

City residents floated a few ideas in front of St. Albans City Council Monday night as part of a public hearing on the use of ARPA funds.

Mary Harbaugh, for example, asked councilors to prioritize projects that focus on climate adaptation and planning. She said other municipalities are conducting urban tree studies and putting together climate action plans to help local governments mitigate damages from extreme weather and potentially climate migrations.

“I just want us to think beyond what we can see right now today in front of us,” she said. “There’s more coming and if we could spend some money to do some research to make sure that the decisions we make now will segue into the decisions we have to make in the future.”

Residents Zach Scheffler, Reier Erickson and Maureesa Miles also took their turns at their podium to share their ideas for the public dollars.

Scheffler pushed for expanded funding of the mental health crisis worker program organized jointly by the St. Albans Police Department and Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an expansion of mental health and psychological issues in the community, and the city could use ARPA funds to expand the program as a response.

Miles asked that the city council consider using the funds to create youth programs.

“I’ve just been thinking about the youth in St. Albans, and what they have for opportunities and things they can do after school in the evenings and on the weekends,” she said.

Erickson advocated for expanded arts spending. He said St. Albans is a big enough population center to have some sort of theater company, but there isn’t a great space for expanded productions all year around. He recommended looking at potentially using ARPA funds to upgrade the city hall auditorium as a way to encourage arts activities.

“It would be great to see a space where [shows] can be done all year around,” Erickson said. “‘[The auditorium] could be used for something like that, but it doesn’t have enough put into it to really use it in that way.”

Can governments pool their ARPA dollars for regional projects?

If municipalities wanted to pool dollars to pay for a larger regional project, the U.S. Treasury is allowing such use as long as all the other requirements for the funds are fulfilled.

As is common with most government funding, each dollar spent still has to be tracked and justified even if municipalities have been given discretionary leeway on how the dollars are spent.

Some other uses specifically allowed by the treasury department include digitizing land records, paying for reductions in local tax revenues during the pandemic, helping local businesses, paying for ventilation upgrades, funding mental health services and improving water quality.