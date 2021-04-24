A trial in Minnesota sent shockwaves throughout the country this week as Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, an incident that sparked protests around the country and in Vermont.
Meanwhile, at the local level, business news came in the form of a site plan application to build another Bokan auto dealership in St. Albans Town. Moving from automotive business to agriculture, it was announced this week that Howmars Farm in Franklin was recognized for the high quality milk produced there.
More broadly, Vermont hit a big milestone as residents age 16 and older became eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. And we sat down with a local legend who will be celebrating her 90th birthday in style this weekend.
Here are five big stories The Messenger covered this week:
1. Vermonters react to Chauvin verdict
The jury’s decision Tuesday drew reaction from leaders nationwide, right down to Franklin County law enforcement.
“Its a very unfortunate incident,” said Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin. “(Floyd was) someone’s brother, father … they have families. There’s a level of respect that law enforcement owes to the people they serve.”
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NACCP, said after a few hours the relief of the verdict gave way to deflation.
“At first, as a nation, as a world, we took a breath — one that was stolen from Floyd,” Schultz said Thursday. “Then ... we are happy with the bare minimum? With the obvious? We’re just happy with what should have been done? We watched a lynching happen. The history of America tells us we will never see that. We have had example after example, and still cannot get this basic semblance of humanity...It feels sad now.”
2. Vermonters age 16-plus vaccine eligible
As of Tuesday morning, roughly 47,000 Vermonters between ages 16 and 29 had registered for vaccination, according to Jenney Samuelson, deputy secretary of the Agency of Human Services. She said this represents about 40% of that age group.
“One year ago we could not have predicted that we’d have a vaccine, or that it would be available to all who are eligible,” she said.
In response to questions over potential delays due to the wider vaccine eligibility, Samuelson said there is appointment availability in mid-May in all counties minus Grand Isle, where clinics will be added the next week or two.
Samuelson and Gov. Phil Scott suggested that people check with pharmacies or the Health Department website for earlier appointments, and cancel any previous appointments if they reschedule for an earlier date.
3. Howmars Farm recognized
The family run operation, which has between 45 and 50 registered jersey cows, has just been recognized by the Vermont Dairy Industry Association as having the highest quality milk in the state.
The award is traditionally presented at the Vermont Farm Show each year but because of COVID-19 this year’s recipients were announced on the UVM Extension program “Across the Fence.”
Jon Gates began operating the 230-acre farm in partnership with his parents in 1983 and took over in 1997. He says that in the mid ‘90s, when organic milk started gaining popularity, people started looking for producers.
4. Bokan dealership may expand
While nothing is set in stone, the Bokan car dealership in St. Albans Town may be building another car dealership facility.
But co-owner Dan Bokan said he, the other owners and the management team are still weighing all of their options in terms of whether to continue renovations or build anew, and will continue deliberations moving forward.
If approved, the proposed lot for development would be Lot 3 at Franklin Park West, 10.5 acres of currently empty land that would cost approximately $5 million to develop for around 26,000 square feet of retail, showing and contracting space, according to zoning documents.
5. Kittell to turn 90
Annalou Kittell is a local legend. At 90, she’s also about as humble a person as you’ll ever meet.
“My mother always said, ‘Lead a good life, ‘cause good or bad will follow you all the days of your life.’ Let me tell you that is true,” says Kittell, whose 90th birthday will be celebrated in style this Sunday with a parade beginning at the town park and ride at 2 p.m.
Born and raised in Enosburg, she was crowned “Miss Vermont” in the 1949 Miss America pageant.
