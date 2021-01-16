It’s been another busy week in Franklin County and Vermont, and it doesn’t look like things will let up as we approach Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated.
Vermont officials are warning that the state is experiencing a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the state is still among the best in the nation in terms of vaccine distribution, and more information will be coming soon on rollout of the next phase of vaccinations.
The Vermont Legislature wrapped up its first full week in session, and took action on a bill that would change Town Meeting Day protocols, as well as a joint resolution condemning riots in Washington, D.C., that took place the week before.
Speaking of Town Meeting Day, St. Albans City residents got their first glimpse of several projects that would require voter-approved bonds to move forward.
Here are five key stories that happened this week:
1. State officials warn of COVID-19 post-holiday surge
During Gov. Phil Scott’s bi-weekly COVID-19 update press conference on Tuesday, officials warned that case data is showing a spike in cases similar to what was seen in the fall. Officials say the data in the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s Eve gatherings suggest Vermonters are in a holiday surge, with more cases reported in the last five days than in the months of May through September combined.
According to Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, the state is currently reporting an average of 166 new cases per day. Pieciak said the state is forecasting that case counts will continue to rise, with the state potentially reporting 300 cases per day going into February.
“Given the sobering information we’ve talked about in today’s presentation … It’s important that every Vermonter continue to step up,” Pieciak said.
Pieciak said the state would need to average 380 new cases per day over a 14-day period to approach the limit of the state’s intensive care capacity.
“That’s growth that’s far beyond what we’re experiencing today,” he said.
Click here for the full story.
2. Fallout continues after capitol riots
After the Jan. 6 riot in the nation’s capitol, in which protesters spurred following a speech by President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building and disrupted Congress’ work to certify Biden’s election, fallout and reactions continued throughout Vermont and across the nation, culminating with Trump's second impeachment.
Following the violence, the FBI notified law enforcement officials about potential armed protests in all 50 state capitols between Jan. 16 and Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. At the state level, Vermont Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said officials are “in close coordination with federal state and local authorities.” During a press conference Tuesday, Schirling said there were no indications of disruption in Vermont.
Locally, police chiefs in Franklin County said they were working with state and federal officials and monitoring “social media pockets” that were potentially discussing protests. Swanton Police Chief Leonard Stell asked the public to notify law enforcement of any potential protests, and St. Albans City Police Chief Maurice Lamothe said local police would keep an eye out in case anything came up.
“Even outside of hearing anything, we’re not naive. Anything that happens nationally happens in New England, happens in Vermont, happens in Franklin County,” he said. “We as a community and as a police department have to prepare for anything that can occur.”
Click here for the full story.
3. City officials unveil proposed budget, development projects
The St. Albans City Council on Monday discussed the city’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which would see a 2.5% increase in the tax rate. Part of the change is due to the loss of a $1 million police coverage contract the city had with St. Albans Town.
According to the proposed budget, seven positions in the St. Albans City Police Department would be eliminated, amounting to a total savings of $600,000, though the memo said no current staff members will lose their jobs, and the police department operations will remain unaffected.
City officials are also asking voters for approval of bonds for three projects — a beautification project on Kingman Street, the creation of a new city pool, and the construction of a new water tower.
Proposed budget: Click here for the full story.
Proposed developments: Click here for the full story.
4. Changes anticipated for Town Meeting
In response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont House passed a bill on Tuesday that intends to give towns more flexibility when it comes to conducting their annual 2021 town meetings. The Senate later in the week referred the bill to the Government Operations committee.
The bill would allow municipalities to move the date of their 2021 annual meeting to a potentially safer date later in the year, and to require the municipal clerk to mail to all of the active registered voters the Australian ballot.
In normal years, Franklin County towns like Highgate, Franklin, Montgomery, Sheldon, Enosburgh, the village of Enosburg Falls, Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher hold traditional town meetings, where community members crowd into gymnasiums or auditoriums to vote on budgets and elect officials.
This bill allows towns who utilize a floor vote to move the date of their annual meeting until a time when it is again safe to gather in large groups.
“The bill’s fundamental purpose is to protect the health and safety of Vermonters during the pandemic,” Hanzas said.
Towns who use an Australian ballot, like St. Albans City and Town, will be encouraged to mail ballots to all voters, so as to avoid lines and crowds at polling places.
Click here for the full story.
5. NMC closing in on completion of Phase 1A
As of this week, Northwestern Medical Center has vaccinated over 1,700 hospital staff and community providers with either Pfizer-BioTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a notice from the hospital.
Since the vaccine clinic was launched on Dec. 16, nearly 900 of the vaccinations went to various community healthcare workers, and the rest were administered to staff associated with NMC.
The news comes as state officials plan to roll out more specific instructions regarding Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which will target the general population in age bands, starting with those age 75 and older, and working its way into younger groups.
