The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services facility on Lower Welden Street in St. Albans City was in the headlines again after a notice to staff, obtained by the Messenger, revealed that officials plan on leaving the flood-damaged facility and are looking for another Franklin County location.
That isn’t the only government facility to see change. Officials in Enosburgh are planning to move the town offices to the old armory in town.
Meanwhile, on the pandemic front, the state has loosened restrictions on household gatherings for vaccinated Vermonters, and plans to move to the next phase in its vaccination effort next week. However, COVID-19 is still very present in Franklin County, with new cases reported at the local prison and a pop-up testing site scheduled to open in St. Albans due to lingering cases in the surrounding area.
And with Town Meeting only days away, the Messenger has spoken with officials in Montgomery and Richford about retail cannabis sales, as both towns have the issue on their respective ballots March 2.
Here are five big stories the Messenger covered this week:
1. USCIS looking for new facility
The “Tabor building,” as it is known locally, will not be reopened as the St. Albans location for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services due to flood damage, and officials are actively searching for a replacement facility in Franklin County, according to a notice shared with the Messenger.
According to the statement, the Tabor facility lease expires on June 30 of this year, and USCIS is currently in the process of notifying the General Services Administration of its intention not to renew the lease for the building for the sake of the “health and safety of the VSC workforce.”
2. Enosburgh town office to move
The Old Enosburg Armory will see life breathed into it once again, this time when Enosburgh’s town offices move into the building in the spring.
Enosburgh Town Clerk Billie-Joe Draper confirmed the move — which will take place as early as June — in a call with the Messenger Tuesday afternoon.
The armory was built in the late ‘50s and was previously owned by the state of Vermont. It was used as a tank unit, but after deployment to Iraq in 2006, the state began using it as a base for 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, as well as the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
The town estimates that the 13,000-square-foot building will need approximately $22,000 in modifications. It’s been sitting empty — with the exception of a JROTC squad — since it closed near the end of 2020, and needs a few repairs.
3. Vermont vaccine rollout continues
Beginning Monday, the Vermont Agency of Human Services says Vermonters 65 and older will be able to make appointments to get vaccinated.
Agency head Mike Smith says there are 42,000 people in Vermont in that category but their call centers will be ready.
Scott says that as soon as they finish vaccinating Vermonters 65 and older, the state will move on to Phase 6.
4. Towns to consider retail cannabis
On Town Meeting Day, voters in Montgomery and Richford will decide whether or not their municipalities should allow for recreational marijuana businesses to set up shop. What seems like a cut and dried issue to some is anything but.
The rollout follows the passing of S.54, Vermont’s bill to legalize, regulate and tax cannabis sales, which passed in September of last year.
Montgomery Selectboard Chair Charlie Hancock says that two residents came to the board a couple months back with the idea.
“They were essentially advocating for us to put it on the ballot. The board kind of discussed it and said, ‘Look, we don’t think there’s a need to have a petition on this, we think this is something that’s a good question to put before the voters,’ and that’s what we did,” he said.
5. COVID-19 in Franklin County
One new staff case and nine new incarcerated cases of COVID-19 were reported at Northwest State Correctional Facility recently, according to a release published on Tuesday.
The new cases were found as a result of testing conducted on Feb. 17, and contact tracing has since been completed on the individuals who tested positive, the release stated.
The news comes as the Vermont Department of Health is hosting a pop-up testing event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion at 100 Parah Drive in St. Albans. due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to a release.{span class=”print_trim”}
