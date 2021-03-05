Town Meeting Day provided a number of stories locally this week, including interesting conclusions to a number of contested races, bond issues being passed and other referendums being approved or voted down.
As residents went to the polls Tuesday, the state also released next steps for its phased COVID-19 vaccination plan, adding educators and childcare professionals to the phase that is to start next week.
In the meantime, up in Swanton, residents will be able to weigh in on a debate surrounding what to do with a plot of town-owned land across from the elementary school.
Here are five key stories we covered this week:
1. Pool, town hall projects approved
This town meeting, voters decided to wade a bit: the city is getting a new pool.
In a vote of 516 to 308, voters decided in favor of bonds to support the new pool to be built at the Hard’ack Recreation Area, and $250,000 in improvements to Houghton Park.
The pool bond measures in at $5 million with an annual debt service estimated at $300,000 per year.
Meanwhile, in St. Albans Town, residents voted decisively to construct a new town hall with more space for town staff and future growth potential.
Click here for more on the pool project.
Click here for more on the town hall.
2. Montgomery approves retail cannabis
In Montgomery, 60% of voters chose to pass Article 8, which allows the retail sale of cannabis. What happens next isn’t so clear.
Tim Fair and Andrew Suban are the owners of Vermont Cannabis Solutions, an exclusively cannabis law and consulting firm in Burlington. They say local retailers would need to be issued a license by the state cannabis control board.
“Just because the town opted in, that doesn’t mean a dispensary opens tomorrow. That means that the popular residents of that town have decided that just because someone wants to open a retail operation ... that community is open to that possibility,” says Fair.
Click here for the full story.
3. State unveils latest vaccination phase
In a press conference on Town Meeting Day, the Scott administration announced that, beginning next week, vaccines will be available to teachers, childcare providers and school staff, as well as Vermonters with high-risk conditions.
Clinics at the respective school districts will begin offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to teachers, school staff and childcare providers beginning Monday, March 8.
EMS, Department of Health staff, Vermont National Guard and school nurses will be onsite at clinics, at districts or in small schools to administer the vaccine. Smith said details will be available Friday on how to schedule vaccines for these staff members who want to make an appointment at the school-designated vaccine sites.
Click here for the full story.
4. Swanton residents to weigh land sale
Swanton could be looking at some fresh new apartments on 4th Street in a few years on property that has been for sale for almost a decade, officials say.
But only if the people of Swanton say yes, according to Selectboard Chair James Guilmette, and all are invited to attend a meeting on March 16 at 7:10 p.m. to discuss the issue.
“We represent all of the people,” Guilmette said. “So we want to hear from them, from all of the taxpayers. Do they want us to sell it?”
The triangular property across the street from Swanton Elementary School measures just over an acre, Guilmette said, and will sell for $100,000 to Tyler Stanislas if a purchase and sale agreement is reached.
Click here for the full story.
5. Town Meeting Day 2021
From bond projects to contested elections and referendums, Town Meeting Day had a number of tales to tell this year. It all took place as municipalities that normally would hold in-person floor votes switched to Australian ballot, and polling places took extra measures to ensure voter safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
