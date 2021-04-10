There was big news at the state level this week, as the Scott administration unveiled both its complete state reopening plan, and how it intends to use its roughly $1 billion allocation of American Rescue Plan funds.
Locally, there is interest in using some of those funds for tandem projects in Highgate that would expand the local airport and connect it to water and sewer lines coming from the local high school.
In St. Albans Town, officials are looking to use federal money from a different source to invest in two restoration projects in St. Albans Bay Park.
All this was bookended by the announcement that Amtrak service would resume in the coming months.
Here are five big stories we covered this week:
1. Vermont Forward plan
The Scott administration outlined the Vermont Forward plan Tuesday, which by July 4 would see most pandemic-related restrictions rolled back entirely.
The four-step plan begins Friday with a relaxing of restrictions on certain businesses and cross-state travel. Scott said the plan is intended to provide citizens, businesses and organizations a basis on which to plan for the future. He said in the future the virus will be managed like the seasonal flu and other viruses through vaccinations, but in the meantime Vermonters need to stick to public health guidance to keep the plan on track.
2. COVID relief funding
The Scott administration on Tuesday unveiled how it plans to use the state’s $1 billion American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation over the next four years.
During a conference call with reporters, Susanne Young, secretary of the Agency of Administration, said Gov. Phil Scott tasked the cabinet with creating a funding package that will “transform Vermont’s economic foundation.” Scott’s plan has been reviewed by the legislature and the two branches will work together to finalize a budget, which Young said will allow the state to tackle areas officials have only been able to “nibble around the edges” of in the past.
Of the $2.7 billion earmarked for Vermont, roughly $1 billion of that funding will be expended at the state’s discretion over the next four years. Municipalities will also receive $198 million in direct funds, which Young said will create opportunities for “really tremendous collaboration.”
3. Airport projects
Plans are coming into focus for two projects at the Franklin County State Airport that could have major impacts on the region’s economy.
On March 18, the Highgate Selectboard met with state legislators and officials to discuss funding to extend water and sewer lines from Missisquoi Valley High School to the airport, a project that would cost about $3.4 million.
The water and sewer project, according to airport manager Cliff Coy, is a necessity to support the second project — extension, revitalization and expansion of the airport.
4. Bay Park projects
If deemed worthy, two revitalization projects in St. Albans Bay Park may benefit from $4.3 million in federal funds.
According to an email sent to Vermont municipalities from the office of Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., the U.S. House Appropriations Committee gave each member of Congress authority to nominate up to 10 community projects for possible federal funding in fiscal year 2022.
In response, St. Albans Town has requested $4.3 million for two projects: $2.7 million to raise the town dock 2 feet and reinforce its structure, and $1.6 million to “turn the stone house into the Taj Mahal,” according to Director of Operations Corey Parent.
5. Amtrak to reopen
The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) announced Thursday a restart date for both Amtrak passenger rail and inter-city bus services in Vermont.
After being suspended March 26, 2020, the two public transportation options will once again be available July 19. The timing partly takes into account the need for Amtrak to have a 90-day notice from the state to resume operations as personnel must complete route certification before carrying passengers.
The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Phil Scott’s recently-released phased reopening plan which projects that 60-70% of all Vermonters will be vaccinated by early June, making a full reopening of the state possible by July 4 if the vaccination rate continues as expected.
