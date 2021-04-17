Big news came from the state this week, as the Scott administration announced that the state would pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, impacting thousands of vaccine appointments across the state.
Meanwhile in St. Albans, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., made an appearance at Monday’s city council meeting to announce how much funding the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan, spurring a discussion of how the city and St. Albans Town will spend their funds in the coming years.
Out in Montgomery, a pair of initiatives that failed on Town Meeting Day will be resurrected for a special vote in May, and according to a recent report, Franklin County is part of the fastest growing region in the state.
Here are five big stories we covered this past week:
1. Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
In accordance with federal recommendations, state officials in Vermont on Tuesday announced a pause in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until Friday following incidence of blood clotting in some who were given that vaccine.
“I just wanted to note that this recommendation was made out of an abundance of caution due to extremely rare blood clots,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the most part has shown to be safe and effective.”
During a press conference outlining the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott announced that the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the pause on a call with the White House and governors in the morning. During the pause, federal officials will analyze the data and determine recommendations for states and the health care community.
2. Special votes in Montgomery
Two petitions — one to allow ATVs on town roads and another to implement a special tax — are bringing issues struck down on Town Meeting Day back before voters in Montgomery, in a special election to be held on May 24.
The selectboard reviewed the two petitions at its April 5 meeting and approved the new vote unanimously.
3. City officials discuss relief funds
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced on Monday that the City of St. Albans and St. Albans Town would each receive just under $2 million from the American Rescue Plan to be used for COVID-19 recovery-related projects.
“The challenge is really significant,” Welch said during Monday night’s city council meeting. “How are you going to use that money?”
Funds could be used to aid local businesses, adjust pay for employees, make up for COVID-related lost revenues, and can also be used for water, sewer and broadband, Welch said.
4. Economic report highlights northwest Vermont
In a recent economic report commissioned by Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, experts say that nearly all of the economic growth in Vermont is located in three of the state’s northwestern counties: Franklin, Chittenden and Grand Isle.
In the report, titled “The Role of Northwest Vermont in the State Economy,” which was prepared for the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, the three counties combined grew faster than the statewide average, and every county outside of northwestern Vermont grew far more slowly.
“Vermont without northwest Vermont is not in good shape,” said Frank Cioffi, president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation and Cynosure, Inc. “We’re 35% of the state’s population, but from 2018 we’ve accounted for a majority of the population growth and from 2018 we’ve accounted for 74% of the job growth in that period of time ... The rest of Vermont is not growing.”
5. Bill aims to expand recovery housing
A bill in the state House of Representatives proposes to change laws around recovery residences to enable their expansion throughout the state and ensure accessibility to individuals recovering from substance abuse.
The bill, H.211, proposes a common definition for recovery residences and seeks an exclusion from part of the Residential Rental Agreements Act. It also requires a municipality to generally treat these programs as a residential home under municipal zoning and land use regulations.
Opponents say, as introduced, H.211 would endorse and codify the unsafe (and currently unlawful) practice of subjecting sober house tenants to sudden removal from their homes, without judicial process or oversight and would strip a particularly stigmatized and marginalized class of disabled tenants of standard eviction protections.
